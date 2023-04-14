Checking out the new Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

In this video I compare the original butyl/putty tape application to a new product on the market – Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant. I share my initial thoughts and the pros and cons of this new product.
P.S. Before you ask, no – that isn’t me on the tube! It’s actually “Rudy, the Dicor Products Answer Man.” (Well, he’s actually busy actor/model Gary Dellmo.)
Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant
- Can be used on skylights, vents, windows, and termination rails.
- Adheres to TPO, EPDM, PVC, glass, metals, aluminum, concrete, wood and some plastics.
- Boasts a mess-free easy application and is UV resistant.
- Cures to a putty-like consistency.
- Creates an airtight, strong seal that resists degradation.
Below is a list of the products we used during the repairs in this video:
- Acrysol Cleaner
- Scraper Tool CRL Blue Stick
- Tapered Tip Stick and Handle
- The Best Caulking Gun
- Dicor Lap Sealant Self-Leveling Black
- Dicor Lap Sealant Self-Leveling White
