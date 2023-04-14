Thursday, April 13, 2023

Checking out the new Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

By Dustin Simpson
In this video I compare the original butyl/putty tape application to a new product on the market – Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant. I share my initial thoughts and the pros and cons of this new product.

P.S. Before you ask, no – that isn’t me on the tube! It’s actually “Rudy, the Dicor Products Answer Man.” (Well, he’s actually busy actor/model Gary Dellmo.)

Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

  • Can be used on skylights, vents, windows, and termination rails.
  • Adheres to TPO, EPDM, PVC, glass, metals, aluminum, concrete, wood and some plastics.
  • Boasts a mess-free easy application and is UV resistant.
  • Cures to a putty-like consistency.
  • Creates an airtight, strong seal that resists degradation.

Below is a list of the products we used during the repairs in this video:

Dustin Simpson
https://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
