Checking out the new Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

In this video I compare the original butyl/putty tape application to a new product on the market – Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant. I share my initial thoughts and the pros and cons of this new product.

P.S. Before you ask, no – that isn’t me on the tube! It’s actually “Rudy, the Dicor Products Answer Man.” (Well, he’s actually busy actor/model Gary Dellmo.)

Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

Can be used on skylights, vents, windows, and termination rails.

Adheres to TPO, EPDM, PVC, glass, metals, aluminum, concrete, wood and some plastics.

Boasts a mess-free easy application and is UV resistant.

Cures to a putty-like consistency.

Creates an airtight, strong seal that resists degradation.

Below is a list of the products we used during the repairs in this video:

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2100