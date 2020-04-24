This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

We know of an amazing, beautiful, free campground. The campsites are underneath three-tiered waterfalls, and they’re so private you can’t see your neighbors. There are doves that bring firewood straight to your door. The bears are so friendly they offer to cook and clean and wash the dishes. And the river is overflowing with trout – you don’t even need a fishing pole!

Now where is this paradise, you ask? Well… we can’t tell you. You know why? It’s a secret. (Unfortunately, it’s closed now anyway to provide for the protection of public health and safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.)