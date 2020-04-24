Your views from quarantine: What’s out your window? Part 2

With Emily Woodbury

A few weeks ago I asked you to send us a photo of the current view out your window or door. As I mentioned when I posted the first batch of photos last week (you can see them by clicking here), I received about 200 photos (and you’re still sending them – thank you!).

Not to mention the comments in last week’s post were so encouraging, I’ve decided to bring you round two. Plus, I just wanted to share more of your wonderful photos anyway. 🙂

I’m writing this on Earth Day, which seems quite fitting. As this song says (play it while you scroll through these photos!), we live in a beautiful world.

Oh, and if you’d like to see a “Part 3,” keep sending photos! I’m enjoying this, and I hope you are too.

And make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom for the…shall I say…cherry on top.

Last week we opened with Joe Yergin’s beautiful photo at his home property. This week, he sent me a photo update. He wrote, “Here’s today’s view. Quite a change from a few days ago. In the wee hours of Monday morning, we were awakened by an EF1 tornado. Our community (Toccoa, GA) was very fortunate. We lost a lot of trees and had damaged roofs, but no one was injured. We lost 13 trees and only had 4 holes in our roof. Several neighbors had much more damage than we did. Further east, in Seneca, SC, it was much worse. We got electric power restored yesterday, and we’re still waiting on Internet service. I sure am glad I took that picture on Saturday!” Stay safe, Joe, and those in tornado territory.

“We have a roadrunner in our park that we enjoy watching. Here is a photo of her on a rainy day.” — Mary Carlson

“From our deck…Downtown Reno with Mt. Rose in the background. Go Wolfpack!” — Ali Fiddler

“While waiting to travel in our Tiffin Allegro we enjoy the boat traffic passing our house.” — Sally Weigand

“My quarantine views from Salome, AZ.” — Dan Q.

“This is the view from my front yard. Sometimes my husband says, “I don’t know why we go camping; we live in a beautiful place close to nature without the hassle of packing, driving to a campground, and sometimes dealing with annoying people.” I just look at him and reply, ‘Because we love camping, of course!’ And he agrees.” — Diane Martin

“We live on the southern coast of Oregon, and here is our ‘quarantine’ view from the back deck of our home. Gotta love nature!” — Terri Bolint

“When the decision was made to stay put for at least a month, we asked ourselves where we wanted to be. Made a beeline for Catherine’s Landing RV Campground in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting short or long term reservations but the monthly rate is much less per day.” — Ray and Betty Danet

“Brrrr! View from our kitchen window, big snow here in Southern Colorado Front Range, about 8″ April 12 and 13. We were supposed to be in south Texas camping and fishing right about now. Our birdie condo in the bottom left…” — Matt Day

“View out our window looking East just off I-80 near our land (Deeth, NV) which we had to return to early to distance. All is well. Stay safe and healthy.” — Paul Meinke

“This is my view while I read RVtravel and think about RV traveling. There are more windows to right and behind. It is not too bad being confined at home.” — Mike Moscarelli

“My wife and I are stuck at a closed RV resort in Mesa, AZ, until at least April 30th. We’re well and safe…bored…but safe. Beautiful sunset here last night.” — Richard Bauer

“Isolation View outside our sticks & bricks home near Tyler, TX. Azaleas in full bloom. Watching birds bathing in bird bath.” — Jeff Jarrett

“This is the view looking out my camper’s kitchen window. The fellow you see is my donkey Ralph.” — Laurie Kotfer

“Looking out RV door across far west Texas desert toward eastern mountains as full moon was starting to rise during CV19 ‘lockdown’.” — Becky Yurek

“Camping out on our front deck, making cherry pies in the pie irons, and enjoying the scenery outside our window!” — Reed Meredith

(Who is packing their bags right now to go join Reed? *Raises hand* I am!)

To see last week’s photos, click here.

To submit a photo, email it to emily (at) rvtravel.com OR submit it here.