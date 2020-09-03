Time to pull out your Instant Pot! Try this delicious soup recipe

By Nanci Dixon

In a recent poll, 37% of you responded that you have an Instant Pot® but don’t use it very often. Same with me! I love my Instant Pot but don’t use it nearly enough. I am not a great cook – heck, I’m not even a good cook – but almost everything I make in the Instant Pot comes out great. And it even saves on propane and keeps the RV cooler than cooking on the stove. I have read that some folks even plug it in while using the slow cooker setting when they are traveling to have a hot meal ready when they stop.

So why aren’t I using it more? Perhaps it is because it is squirreled away under the sink where it can ride safely and securely when we travel. I have to get down on hands and knees and move the wastebasket, the cleaning products, and lift without shifting the under-sink shelf mat. The other reason is that it requires planning. I have to plan the meal, make a grocery list, go shopping and find a recipe.

I am experimenting. I am going to leave the Instant Pot on the counter, find more recipes, sort them on my iPad or on Pinterest, maybe print a few out and see if I use my Instant Pot more so we can eat better and healthier.

Update: Since I have left the pot on the counter I have used it three times in a row! All soups, mainly because I have vegetables to use up. Also because soups are pretty much no-fail and I will have lots of leftovers. So far I’ve made French onion soup and zucchini soup, and today I’m making sweet potato coconut soup (so I could use up the cauliflower and sweet potatoes languishing in the veg bin). It’s amazing!

Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

1 large onion

3-4 cloves of garlic or 1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp oil (I use olive oil)

2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in large cubes

Medium head cauliflower, broken into florets

3/4 cup carrot, chopped

2 tsp ground coriander

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp ground ginger

Scant 1/8 tsp ground red pepper

1/4 tsp ground white pepper

6 cups chicken broth (canned, boxed or made with bullion – I like the jarred paste more than bullion)

1 13oz can of coconut milk, available in the Asian grocery section (not lite – there are times to save calories and this is not one of them)

1.) Set Instant Pot to Sauté.

2.) Add oil

3.) When oil is hot add onion and sauté until soft

4.) Add garlic and cook for a minute or two

5.) Turn Instant Pot off

6.) Add remaining ingredients EXCEPT coconut milk. Do not add coconut milk yet!

7.) Cover and set Instant Pot to 7 minutes

8.) Let naturally release pressure for 15 minutes then quick release

9.) Mix with hand blender until smooth

Add coconut milk and stir. Yum, Yum, Yum!

