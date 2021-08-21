Tiny space heater comes in handy in an RV

By Chuck Woodbury

We have written about this very small space heater before, but it’s been awhile.

The Lasko Heating Space Heater is not meant to heat a room, but a very small space. On cold days, l place mine on my desk — just a foot or so away from me, or on the floor close to my feet when they’re cold. In the dead of winter, when temps are really low, I’ll leave it running in my motorhome’s small bathroom. It won’t make the room cozy-warm, but it will keep the chill off.

It uses a mere 200 watts. Compare that to most regular space heaters that use about 750 watts on low power or 1,200 or 1,500 watts on high. When my 50-amp motorhome is only plugged into a 30-amp hookup, I need to be careful about how much power I use; the Lasko takes so little power it will barely register on my control panel’s monitor. I’ve had my little heater for at least six years and it’s never failed me.

It measures about 6 inches high and 4 inches wide and deep, and has a six-foot cord.

For RVers, this device is handy, especially for anyone who is always cold. If one member of the household is always hot, and another always cold, this is a way to warm up the colder person without the other breaking out in a sweat.

I believe the heater is available at Walmart, but I know Amazon has it. It retails for $22.69 but it’s a lot less at Amazon, for sure.