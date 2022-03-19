Snowbirds, it’s time to change your RV’s water filters

Snowbirds are beginning their yearly migration to cooler climates. If this is you, it means that now is a good time to change your RV’s water filters, particularly if you’ve spent extended time in the desert areas of the Southwest.

Our water at an Arizona county park is well water. I am always amazed at the amount of sand and dirt that the filters have accumulated in the last five months. We put new filters in at the beginning of the winter season here. Those filters were once sparkling white!

Types of water filters

We use a series of three canister water filters then a ZeroWater pitcher in the fridge. Yes, I already know it may be overkill for some, but we drink the water and use it for coffee. Moving to the three-filter system has almost totally eliminated our purchase of bottled drinking water. The first filter is a rust inhibiter, the second a 0.5 Micron particulate filter, and the third is a 0.2 Micron VirusGuard™ filter.

Change water filters seasonally or when storing

Whether you have a standard blue inline water filter or an extravagant canister system, it is always good to change them at regular intervals. Now is a good time to change water filters. Remember that if storing your RV for an extended time, it is also a good idea to replace the filters.

Clearsource ® system

Amazon has a ton of different water filters to choose from, but after a lot of research, these are the ones I have been happiest with. As you can see in my photo above, they do a good job!

