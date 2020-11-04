Some Lance trailers recalled for potential stove propane leak

Lance Camper Manufacturing. Corp. (Lance Camper) is recalling 725 model year 2018-2021 Lance Camper trailers (models 855S, 850, 960, 975, 995, 1062, and 1172) equipped with a Dometic propane gas stove, model R1731 or R2131 manufactured November 2018 or later or model S31 manufactured November 2018 or later. In certain stove serial number ranges, a gas leak may occur in the cooking stove.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Lance Camper will notify owners, and Dometic dealers will repair the affected stoves. The recall is expected to begin December 7, 2020. Owners may contact Lance Camper customer service at 1-661-949-3322.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

