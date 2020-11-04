RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 4, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Tip of the Day

Protect your battery during storage

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

RVs have parasitic loads that can slowly discharge a battery. Some but not all of these loads are LP gas leak detectors, the TV antenna power booster, clocks, stereos and appliance circuit boards.

If your RV is equipped with battery disconnect switches make sure they are in the “off” position when you are not using the RV, and during storage. If your RV does not have some type of battery disconnect, I recommend you get one. The cost savings will be realized when you don’t have to purchase a new battery(s) every one to two years.

RV Battery Care & Maintenance E-Book Training Course

• RV Battery Care & Maintenance E-Book Training Course

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Happier Camper HC1 travel trailer. As he reports, “It may not be for everybody but the idea of being able to reconfigure your RV at a moment’s notice is really a neat idea.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the AVIA travel trailer by nuCamp RV? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Trailer-towing nightmares revealed

This heart-stopping video shows a travel trailer swaying along a busy New Jersey highway before crossing lanes of traffic and flipping over. The video is one of many that show how dangerous it can be to improperly attach a trailer or camper to a vehicle. If you pull a trailer or tow any other vehicle, please take two-and-a-half minutes to watch this video. You may save a life – yours or someone else’s.

Yesterday’s featured article: The clash of tribes: RVers vs. hardcore outdoors people

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

RV journal writing

A journal is not necessarily a diary with your innermost thoughts. It can be a chronological list of what happened in your life. Not everything, of course – just the things and events that you think you might possibly want to know a year from now. Here is a partial list of the kind of things and events that you should consider recording: What went wrong with your rig. What you did to fix the problem with your rig. What date you installed that new refrigerator. When you replaced that tire that blew out and how much you paid for it. (Of course, if you keep a maintenance log for your RV, you don’t need to put this information in your journal. There’s no need to list things in two places.)

Also list when you bought that new keyboard and how much you paid for it. The names of the camp hosts where you stayed when you were in AZ. The names of people and the names of their dogs you met at different campgrounds. Nothing impresses people and makes them feel like you really remember them than knowing their dog’s name. Basically, jot down anything you think you might possibly want to know a year from now. Three to five minutes a day is all it will take, and you will be surprised how much you will use and appreciate this information. —From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on amazon.com.

RV Trip Diary

This is an app (for iPhone and Android) that allows you to keep a written (and photo) diary of RV parks you visit. Answer questions like: Was the park clean? Did it have hookups? Would I return? Take photos and check the location off on your personal map. (Fun fact: This app was developed by the 20-year-old son of one of our readers!)

• A four-story tall RV…literally.

• Photo: Sad scene after motorhome gets run off the road.

• Warning! Don’t park in a wash!

