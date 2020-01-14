RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1253

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Today’s thought

“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.” ―Lewis Carroll



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dress-Up-Your-Pet Day! (The UPS driver costume on this page totally has our vote. Hilarious!)

Tip of the Day

Save water when cleaning “real” dishes while boondocking

Hubby and I don’t like the paper and plastic waste involved in using paper plates to eat and plastic bags to mix stuff. We simply use a rubber spatula to scrape away food scraps, then spray the plates and bowls with a mixture of mostly water and a bit of dishwashing liquid that we keep in a spray bottle., then wipe with one half of a paper towel. We put the dishes in a dish tub, let them pile up until we’re ready to wash, spray again with the bottle, use the sponge, then rinse with boiling water. Works like a charm, saves water and paper. Boondocking is the best way to camp! 🙂 —Thanks, Karen and Hubby

Why so few RV boondockers?

Less than 1 in 4 RVers boondock, preferring to stay in organized campgrounds. Bob Difley, aka Boondock Bob, explores why this might be so, while debating the pros and cons of boondocking versus staying at a campground. What are your thoughts on the subject? Read this, then let us know.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Pilot light won’t ignite?

Gas appliance pilot refuses to light? Could be dust in your pilot assembly. “Canned air” is perfect for blasting those delicate parts. Don’t have a can on hand? A bendable drinking straw coupled with your own lung-power can suffice.

Random RV Thought

In the early days of the automobile industry, before only Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler were left, thousands of companies came and went. Anyone with a toolbox and a garage could open a shop. A similar thing occurred in the first half-century of the RV industry. Today, just as it happened to auto makers, one by one the weaker RV makers have closed or been bought out – survival of the fittest in action.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• High gas prices will affect how far 11 percent of our readers will travel.

• 16 percent read more e-books than printed books.

• 28 percent do not walk their dog on a retractable leash.

Trivia

Horseshoe crabs have ten eyes, which sit all over their bodies. They have a few near their mouth, some on their back, and some down their tail.

What do clam chowder and the presidential inauguration have in common? If you read yesterday’s issue, you’d know.

