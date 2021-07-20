Thor recalls many 2019-2021 RVs. Windows could fall out

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Aria, Challenger, Miramar, Outlaw, Palazzo, Tuscany, and Venetian RVs equipped with Hehr 6400-series windows. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 8, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000232.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).