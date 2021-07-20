RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Issue 1647

Vaccinated Americans will be free to visit Canada again beginning August 9.

Tip of the Day

The glowing gadget with many uses. You’ll want it for your RV

By Gail Marsh

One of my favorite things about camping is the ability to enjoy the outdoors – especially at night. I love looking up to see the stars, I love listening for owls and other nighttime sounds, and I like walking around the RV camp at night, too. It’s fun to see the hubbub of daytime activities settle down and gradually quiet for the night. I like sitting at a picnic table to feel the nighttime breeze as it cools the daytime temps.

What don’t I like? Having my outdoor porch light shining in my eyes. I also don’t care much for the mass of bugs that the porch light attracts. The problem is that if I don’t have my porch light on, I run the risk of bumping my shin on our RV steps or worse, smacking my head on our RV slide-out! Yes, I can carry a flashlight (if I remember), but I’ve found something much easier: glow-in-the-dark tape!

Check out all the amazing uses for this glowing gadget here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Storyteller Overland Beast MODE 4X4 Class B. Tony summarizes, “Combining real off-road prowess, very innovative storage, a huge battery and smart way to recharge that, and a flexible interior, this is one of the better Class B vans I’ve seen. But, more to the point, it’s absolutely clear that the folks at Storyteller Overland actually use these vans and build them as a result of actual off-road back-country use.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 20, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

“Redneck” houseboat? Good idea or not?

This was posted on the Texas RV Camping group at Facebook. We’ve heard of barges for rent where you can drive on your RV for a houseboat kind of experience. But, really, is this setup safe? What do you think?

Reader poll

Do you view a glass as half full or half empty?

Fill it up and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Driving in dust or smoke? Here’s help



If you must drive in dusty conditions (gravel road, dust storm, etc.), fire up your generator and run ALL of your roof air conditioners while driving over any dusty roads. Doing this will help keep dust from creeping in through any tiny holes. Also, if you find yourself driving through smoky conditions as a result of, for example, wildfires, running your air conditioners will help reduce the smoke and odor inside the RV. Don’t forget to check the filters on the air conditioners later. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

HELP! Have you seen this stolen RV?

This 2018 Micro Mini was stolen yesterday morning at 6 a.m. from Tacoma, WA. It was being driven away by a brown truck. WA plates 69348AA.

If you see this trailer, please leave a comment here and we will get in touch with the owners, or call the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 287-4455. Thank you!

Website of the day

7 Great RV Security Systems That Are Worth The Investment

The folks at RVing Know How have brought you this helpful list of the best security systems for RVs. If you don’t have one installed, you might want to consider it. (Especially with so many RV thefts happening these days!)

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 16

The breakout star of “Nomadland,” Bob Wells, opens up about making the Academy Award-winning film on this week’s RVtravel podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the full podcast here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent own a boat: most own a speed boat, followed by a kayak or canoe

• 51 percent say they cook dinner from scratch every night or almost every night

• 84 percent are currently married

Recent poll: Do you use special RV toilet paper or a standard brand from the supermarket? See what the majority of RVers use.

Recipe of the Day

Southern-Style Hush Puppies

by Elaine Bovender from Wilmington, NC

This is a heavenly basic hush puppy recipe. Made with simple ingredients, you taste the sweet goodness of the cornbread. Bits of onion add a little pop of flavor. Just imagine these golden, delicious fried Southern-style hush puppy balls of goodness served alongside your favorite fried fish or shrimp. They’re so tasty you could eat them alone, too.

These do indeed sound heavenly! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Having trouble making a decision? Ask Siri! Apple’s Assistant, Siri, will flip a coin for you. Just say, “Hey, Siri. Flip a coin.” Decision made!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“This is Chico and his little sister Mila. We are full-time RVers and they have adjusted beautifully to a house on wheels. As you can see they were both trying to drive.” —Colleen and Jim

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Motion-activated LED lights illuminate dark places

Long-time RVtravel.com reader Snoopy recommended these lights and we think they’ll come in handy for RVers. Snoopy wrote, “We got tired of finding stuff where it didn’t belong in our dark cabinets above our dinette and sofa. There are three cabinet doors on each side but it was one huge open space. So I made some dividers and painted them white and installed these battery-operated motion-activated LED lights. Works great.”

Leave here with a laugh

