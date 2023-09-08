It’s time to rethink RVing with an Instant Pot

Last month we polled readers regarding RVing with an Instant Pot. We were really surprised to learn only 35% of respondents had ever tried cooking with one. Back in the day when we taught RV classes for newbies, one mantra was, “Keep it simple. Save space. Take things that have more than one use.” For our RV galley, the newer three-way Instant Pot is a winner.

When our slow cooker and stove-top pressure cooker conspired and quit at the same time, we’d heard about Instant Pot. “These do both!” It helped, too, because the medicos had strongly advised giving up fried foods. “There goes my scrambled egg sandwich for breakfast!” was the wail from the fairer sex. We started digging in deeper to find out if RVing with an Instant Pot would work for us.

Time and space—and health!

But, hey. We soon found the latest incarnation of Instant Pot didn’t just slow and pressure cook—they’ve added an air fryer function. OK, it may not sing and dance, but “frying” without added oil—we struck it rich! Ah, but what about space considerations? The main “body” of an Instant Pot is the basis for all three cooking styles. An inner, stainless pot, holds your chow when pressure or slow cooking, and when air frying, too. Yes, you have different “lids” for the process. One body, three heads—kinda weird, but a whole lot less space consumed than if you used three separate cooking appliances. We slip those lids away in otherwise-unused spaces.

Yes, there’s a plethora of gadgets you can buy—we had to be selective. A two-piece, fits-inside-another-basket gizmo (stores in the pot, too) lets us air fry two things at a time. Think fish and chips (without the deep fry oil). Think meatloaf in the top basket, cooking away with potatoes or veggies down below. Bada-boom!

So, why RVing with an Instant Pot? Time and health. Pressure cooking decidedly speeds up the amount of time for meal cooking, and for most recipes, air frying is faster, too. Way behind the two leaders plods along the slow cooker. But, hey. We can put some mighty tough (and inexpensive) cuts of meat in the slow cooker and walk away for a few hours. On our return, they’re ready to chow down. Even our persnickety son-in-law fell in love with our slow-cooker baby back ribs. And healthy? Hubby has loved French fries since he gave up milk as a kid. Air fryer French fries are deeelicious, crispy, and when adding a jug of ketchup (for vitamins, man!) who could ask for more?

Power issues?

For those who tie up to shore power, RVing with an Instant Pot provides no issues in terms of power. For those with a generator, air frying or pressure cooking takes very little “noisy power” time. Slow cooking might be a different matter, but if you’re battery and inverter-rich, slow cooking could be right up your electric alley.

So whatcha gonna cook? Follow this link to a few of our favorite Instant Pot recipes to showcase the trinity of cooking classes. And here’s a link to our 3-way Instant Pot.

