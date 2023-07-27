Friday, July 28, 2023

Tips from professional RV detailers to keep your RV looking good-as-new

By Nanci Dixon
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Owners Tyler and April Fowler (April not pictured), Patrick Fowler, Brandie Gumm, Carissa Haney, Stone Pruitt, Jackie Pruitt, Gunner Pruitt, Jodi Pruitt,

Our RV looks as good as new! We had our motorhome professionally detailed and wow, does it look good! It looks even better than when sitting new on the dusty RV sales lot! We have been keeping up with it for the last few years, sometimes hiring someone to wash and wax or just doing it ourselves, but we have never had a detail job done. These tips from professional RV detailers are helpful for every RVer.

The folks at Fowler Detailing in Red Bay, Alabama, are professional detailers and had a team of eight people working all over our motorhome: washing, scrubbing, buffing, waxing and drying. These are the tips they shared with us.

Use the right product

These are the products they, and Tiffin Motorhomes, recommend using to clean RVs.

  • Tires and Rims: Dawn Powerwash. (One of our writers, Gail Marsh, likes this product so much that she wrote a whole review about it! Read it here.)
Photo Nanci Dixon
Dawn spray for Rims and Tires
  • Body: Baby shampoo.
  • Diamond Shield: Baby shampoo and 100% cotton cloths.
  • Bugs: Baby shampoo and a small amount of alcohol on a rag for the stubborn ones.
  • Fogged headlights: Rupes D-A coarse cutting/polishing compound.

Photo Nanci Dixon

Cleaning tips from professional RV detailers

Fowler gave us these tips for getting the best results:

Photo Nanci Dixon

Photo Nanci Dixon

Photo Nanci Dixon

  • Body: Wash with a lambswool pad
    • Rinse each section immediately after washing

Photo Nanci Dixon

    • Squeegee off most of the water

Photo Nanci Dixon

    • Dry with 100% cotton towels
    • WaxPhoto Nanci Dixon
  • Diamond Shield/Front cap: Wash and scrub. Use elbow grease! A small amount of alcohol will dissolve bug goo and tree sap without dissolving paint or Diamond Shield but it can strip the wax. Rinse immediately after.
  • Fogged headlights: Buff with a polishing compound by hand or with a wool buffing pad.
Photo Nanci Dixon
Before
Photo Nanci Dixon
Headlight After
Photo Nanci Dixon
Buffing headlights

The best tips they shared with us

  • Wipe off and clean the Diamond Shield or front cap every time you stop. In time, the bugs can permanently stick and can destroy the Diamond Shield or paint.
  • Only use baby soap to wash and that will preserve the wax.

Professional detailing is not cheap, but neither is our RV. Protecting it is key to keeping it for years to come. The mud flaps are even polished! Hmmm… they do interior detailing too…

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
