Tour the 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV toy hauler trailer

Today we join Matt, this time sans Andrea, from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels), for a tour of the all-new 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV toy hauler trailer. The MAV is one of Grand Design’s entry-level RVs—in theory, meant to be more affordable.

You’ll find an unusual interior layout with the bathroom tucked up front next to the bed. In the back, you will find the kitchen and the garage area with its large drop-down back wall door that doubles as a patio. D-rings throughout the coach will help keep your toys secure while moving.

In the front, a two-seater jackknife sofa provides comfortable seating. Matt hates this kind of sofa, but I have never minded them. What’s especially nice about this area is the way the sofa folds down so that you can pull a full-sized Murphy bed down from the wall for sleeping. In its up position, you might never know that bed was there.

I like the counter space, large farm-style sink, and 3-burner stove in the kitchen. But this area does have some issues, in my opinion (see below).

More nice features of the 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV toy hauler trailer

Backup camera

Porcelain toilet

8-cubic-foot Furrion refrigerator

15,000 BTU A/C

What can be improved?

There is no exterior storage. This, for me, would be a pretty big deal.

The kitchen lacks an oven, and the microwave is just a microwave, not a convection oven. This, too, would be a big deal to me.

According to Matt, you need to be a bit “nimble” to be comfortable getting in and out of the Murphy bed.

The shower, while tall enough, is extremely cramped. The cheap, lightweight, plastic shower “door” (I can’t even call it a door) looks like it would be trashed in no time. The toilet area, too, is small and crowded.

Also, the sleeping area in the garage seems wonky. When Matt’s crew has trouble with getting the beds into position, I can only imagine how much of a hassle they would be for the average RVer. And the mattress on the drop-down bed in the garage is beyond flimsy.

While the RV has a lot of open space, it comes at the expense of storage, especially clothing closets.

Three things Matt especially likes about the 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV

He says it is a decent-sized bathroom for the size of the coach.

A huge amount of toy hauling and toy storage space, more than even some 5th-wheel toy haulers.

The two video game-style chairs can move around the RV wherever you need them.

Three things Matt does not like about the 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV

You must be nimble to use the RV, both getting into and out of beds, and with the work involved in converting the garage space to a living space.

No oven or convection oven, and the low position of the microwave.

There is little clothing and wardrobe space.

2024 Grand Design Momentum 22MAV toy hauler trailer specs

Length: 26’6”

Sleeps: 5

GVWR: 10,950 pounds

UVW: 5,600 pounds

Fresh water: 90 gallons

Gray water: 74 gallons

Black water: 37 gallons

30-amp service

MSRP: Starts at $39,300

Learn more about the Grand Design Momentum 22MAV toy hauler here.

