Towable RV sales down 6.2 percent for first 10 months

Year-over-year towable RV sales dipped 6.2% for the first 10 months of 2019, according to the latest report from Statistical Surveys Inc. (SSI).

Results by category showed:

Sales for the travel trailer segment dipped 5.7% through October.

Fifth-wheel registrations declined 7.9% for the 10 months.

Camping trailer sales were down 9.3% through October.

Park model RV sales edged up 6% for the 10 months.

Thor Industries Inc. was the towable sales leader through October with 44.9% share of the market, ahead of Forest River Inc. with a 37.2% share and Grand Design RV (7.3%).

By segment, Thor was No. 1 in travel trailers for the 10 months with a 44.8% market share, followed by Forest River with a 39.5% share. Thor led fifth-wheel sales with a 50.5% market share, followed by Forest River (26.4%) and Grand Design (15.8%).

Forest River led in camping trailer sales through October with a 73.8% market share, followed by Columbia Northwest (11.4%) and Thor (5.3%).