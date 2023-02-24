Friday, February 24, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Wacky, weird UFO sites to visit in the U.S.

By Gail Marsh
0

Recently, U.S. F-16 and F-22 fighter jets shot down three “UFOs” flying over North American airspace. The Pentagon recently reported that the U.S. government has received more than 350 reports of UFOs since 2021. (The government names these sightings as “unidentified aerial phenomena.”) Even if you’re not a UFO enthusiast, this news is certainly intriguing. It reminds me of the fascinating places you can visit and learn more about UFOs right here in the USA.

What is a UFO?

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) are not new. The first alleged UFO sighting in the United States dates back to the 1890s! Since that time there have been many, many reported sightings from Washington to Maine and New Mexico to Indiana, with places in between, as well.

A Gallup poll taken in 2021 found that four out of ten Americans believe that UFOs are alien spacecrafts from other planets. Recent sentiment seems to indicate that number is rising—especially given the latest news. No matter what your position may be, there are UFO sighting locations throughout the USA. Here are just two places to consider adding to your next RV trip.

Roswell, New Mexico

Roswell UFO site
Photo credit: Jimmy Emerson, DVM, Flickr

Home of the International UFO Museum and Research Center, Roswell, NM, is probably the best-known UFO site in the United States. Located near the White Sands Missile Range, this is the area where, in 1947, a UFO supposedly crash landed in a rancher’s field. The rancher, W.W. “Mack” Brazel, found metal debris near an inexplicable giant trench, spanning hundreds of feet. Since that time, other UFO sightings have also been reported in the area.

Roswell’s International UFO Museum and Research Center features artifacts, models, information about current research and, of course, a very out-of-this-world gift shop.

San Luis Valley, Colorado

Many curious sightings have been reported within the Great Sand Dunes National Park near Mosca, Colorado. In 2019, hunters claimed they saw two oversized figures near Ute Mountain, south of the Colorado border. The figures appeared to be hooded, with large heads. The men also reported seeing a 50-60 foot tall tent or structure. How strange!

A newcomer to the area constructed the UFO Watchtower in nearby Hooper, Colorado. This kitschy attraction originally poked fun at the UFO phenomena, but its designer, Judy Messoline, has since witnessed strange sightings herself. Today, the Watchtower welcomes both believers in UFOs and scoffers, as well. Watch a video about it here—you’ll enjoy it.

How about you?

Do you believe that UFOs are from outer space? That’s our question of the week, so head over here and tell us all about it. Come on, we want to know! (Please answer on that page, NOT in the comments here. Thanks!)

##RVT1093

Previous article
Big spring runoff could mean mini-gold rush in Mother Lode streams
Next article
Have you ever seen a UFO while RVing?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.