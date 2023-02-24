Wacky, weird UFO sites to visit in the U.S.

Recently, U.S. F-16 and F-22 fighter jets shot down three “UFOs” flying over North American airspace. The Pentagon recently reported that the U.S. government has received more than 350 reports of UFOs since 2021. (The government names these sightings as “unidentified aerial phenomena.”) Even if you’re not a UFO enthusiast, this news is certainly intriguing. It reminds me of the fascinating places you can visit and learn more about UFOs right here in the USA.

What is a UFO?

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) are not new. The first alleged UFO sighting in the United States dates back to the 1890s! Since that time there have been many, many reported sightings from Washington to Maine and New Mexico to Indiana, with places in between, as well.

A Gallup poll taken in 2021 found that four out of ten Americans believe that UFOs are alien spacecrafts from other planets. Recent sentiment seems to indicate that number is rising—especially given the latest news. No matter what your position may be, there are UFO sighting locations throughout the USA. Here are just two places to consider adding to your next RV trip.

Roswell, New Mexico

Home of the International UFO Museum and Research Center, Roswell, NM, is probably the best-known UFO site in the United States. Located near the White Sands Missile Range, this is the area where, in 1947, a UFO supposedly crash landed in a rancher’s field. The rancher, W.W. “Mack” Brazel, found metal debris near an inexplicable giant trench, spanning hundreds of feet. Since that time, other UFO sightings have also been reported in the area.

Roswell’s International UFO Museum and Research Center features artifacts, models, information about current research and, of course, a very out-of-this-world gift shop.

San Luis Valley, Colorado

Many curious sightings have been reported within the Great Sand Dunes National Park near Mosca, Colorado. In 2019, hunters claimed they saw two oversized figures near Ute Mountain, south of the Colorado border. The figures appeared to be hooded, with large heads. The men also reported seeing a 50-60 foot tall tent or structure. How strange!

A newcomer to the area constructed the UFO Watchtower in nearby Hooper, Colorado. This kitschy attraction originally poked fun at the UFO phenomena, but its designer, Judy Messoline, has since witnessed strange sightings herself. Today, the Watchtower welcomes both believers in UFOs and scoffers, as well. Watch a video about it here—you’ll enjoy it.

How about you?

