RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 24, 2023

Issue 2065

Today’s thought

“If you never did you should. These things are fun and fun is good.” ―Dr. Seuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tortilla Chip Day!

On this day in history: 1854 – A Penny Red with perforations was the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

Tip of the Day

Use these six words when buying an RV

By Gail Marsh

Six words. Yes, all it takes are six words that will help you purchase a great RV that meets all your needs. If you can follow this important advice, you’ll soon be enjoying the perfect camping setup for you and your family.

See the six words here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV’s air conditioner hum but it won’t start?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s front roof air conditioner only hums when I turn it on. The fan will not come on to blow the air. —Rhonda, 2008 Fleetwood Flair

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

How to train dogs to stop barking at everything

By Cheri Sicard

Thankfully, my current dog does not have an excessive barking problem, but I sure could have used Zak George’s “How to train dogs to stop barking at everything” video countless times in my life with other dogs. Especially when RVing in close quarters to others!

Zak George is my favorite dog training expert, but I just discovered he and his wife are also RVers!

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Gramps

From: Nana

“As we celebrate our 52nd Valentine’s Day I continue to be grateful for this awesome adventure we are on! Love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow xoxo.”



To: Danger Haze

From: Babe

“Happy Valentines Day! As soon as I saw you I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. Love you to the moon and back!”

Tomorrow is the last day of this feature. We have enjoyed reading all your sweet messages. We’ll bring them back next February. Thank you!

Why so much confusion on tire inflation?!

By Roger Marble

Why is there so much confusion on tire inflation versus max inflation versus my consistent recommendation of +10%? Here's a question posted on an RV forum: Tom said, "So, I see some who are saying to set pressure to max cold pressure recommended, and others talk about 'minimum +10%.' … I'm confused." Roger explains here.

Reader poll

Have you ever ordered a pizza delivered to your RV?

Quick Tip

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight). Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. Thanks to George B.

Website of the day

Raptor rehab centers in the U.S. and Canada

We think there’s a pretty good chance you point out raptors (birds of prey) on your RV travels: “Look at that huge hawk, Honey!” This list shows you raptor centers across the U.S. and Canada. Most of them you can visit, which we think would be pretty neat!

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Southwestern Chicken & Rice Skillet

by Kathy Cromer from Cincinnati, OH

An easy and delicious chicken and rice skillet. It’s filled with veggies and Southwest flavor. The seasoning is just right, not overpowering at all. We loved the bits of sweet corn and the hearty black beans. We sprinkled a little cilantro on top of the melted cheese at the end to add a pop of freshness. Great for a weekend meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to the USDA, a sandwich is defined by the presence of… what? If you guessed meat, you’re correct. So the next time you eat a grilled cheese, or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you can’t call it a sandwich! The USDA says that in order to qualify for a sandwich to be a sandwich, it must have at least 35 percent cooked meats and be no more than 50 percent bread.

**When are poison dart frogs not poisonous? Yesterday’s trivia tells you when you could be around these frogs and not have to worry!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ruby is a 6-year-old female German Shepherd. She loves hiking and being outdoors. This picture is hiking in the Maple Valley area in Washington state.” —Shannon O’Connell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

A “cool tool” indeed: The Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

This gadget, recommended by Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, instantly magnetizes or demagnetizes steel tools and other small parts. You can convert any tool blade to a magnetic retriever of things like screws, nuts, and metallic particles. No batteries or electricity required. Never lose a screw again! Read more about it here, or buy one for yourself here.

Leave here with a laugh

