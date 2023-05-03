Upgrade your entry door window with Lippert’s Thin Shade

Let’s face it, RV entry door windows can be a point of contention when you’re on the road. Too much sun, not enough privacy, and unreliable, snap-on panels can put a damper on anybody’s day at the campsite. Not with the Lippert Thin Shade!

What is the Lippert Thin Shade?

The Thin Shade™ Complete Kit by Lippert™ is the latest innovation in RV window and blind technology. Designed to provide the ultimate combination of convenience, versatility and functionality, this is the first of its kind for RVs.

The kit is a game-changer, allowing RV owners to pull down the shade and enjoy complete privacy inside their vehicle or push it up for an unobstructed view of the great outdoors. The choice is yours! Plus, the kit is designed to seamlessly replace existing windows and frames or add to doors with no windows, thanks to the template provided.

What’s in the kit, and will it fit my RV?

The complete Lippert Thin Shade unit comes with a sleek black frame, tinted window glass and a recessed pleated shade, all of which are guaranteed to blend seamlessly with any RV’s interior décor. Installation is a breeze, requiring nothing more than a screwdriver, with screws included in the package.

It fits most RV doors with a 12″ x 21″ radius corner window, making it accessible to a wide range of RVs. And, it’s made right here in the USA, ensuring exceptional quality and durability.

Installing the Lippert Thin Shade at our shop

At our shop today, I caught Sam and her dad, Fructuoso, installing a Thin Shade on the lot on this Grand Design Imagine.

