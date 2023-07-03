How to level an RV: Fast, easy, accurate

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis of All About RVs, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, is here to talk about something that every RVer has to do. Without a doubt, how to level your RV is one of the first skills you should master, as it’s important for comfort and for your RV’s functionality.

Why is it important to level your RV?

Your RV’s refrigerator likely works off absorption and in order for it to work properly, it should never be more than 2 degrees off from level.

When parking it’s important to level from side to side first. And always remember, your stabilizer jacks are there to provide stability. They should not be used to level the RV or to hold significant weight.

Jared says that over the years they have used many methods of leveling including wooden boards and various commercial levelers. The method he now uses is what they have found works best for them. The process is now quick and easy, thanks to two tools.

Jared likes Andersen wedge levelers, which he demos in the video. I, too, have recently become a fan of this style of leveler, although I like the Rophor brand as they needed no trimming to work with my double-axle trailer.

How to level an RV: There’s an app for that!

Jared also uses an electronic gadget and app called the LevelMatePRO that tells you to the degree how much you need to level side to side or front to back.

I can’t say I have ever gotten so high-tech about it, but if you like such gadgets I can certainly see how it would be helpful. Especially if you are a boondocker, as the app lets you drive around to choose the most level spots as it tracks the situation as you move.

Watch the video to see how it works and how easy it is to install.

Once you have installed and set up your baseline parameters, the app will help you level to those specifications each and every time, no matter where you park.

