How to make the best steak ever in a cast iron skillet

By Cheri Sicard

Did you know you can make a steakhouse-quality steak at home or in your RV using your cast iron skillet? In the video below, Ryan Maya, of the Ryan Maya Cooks YouTube channel (29K subscribers, 8M views), is here to show us how to make the best steak ever using this simple kitchen tool.

Of course, it begins with a good cut of meat. Then season liberally with salt and pepper. Ryan also likes to add garlic powder. Be sure to season both sides of the steak.

Before ever touching meat to the pan, it is vitally important to get the pan hot. Very hot. Preheat for at least 5 minutes over high heat. Don’t skip this step, as this is what will provide you with that perfect steakhouse-style sear. When it starts smoking, you know you have it at the right temp.

Add a little oil to the pan—olive, grapeseed or canola oil work well. Ryan then uses tongs to hold the steak vertically, in order to get a nice sear on the fat cap (watch the video for a demo).

Next lay the steak flat in the pan. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, and then flip it. Cook about 4 minutes per side for a total of 8 minutes for a medium-rare steak.

While it is cooking, throw in a couple of tablespoons of butter and melt it in order to baste the steak. When properly cooked it will all be seared a delicious golden brown.

While the meat rests after cooking, Ryan makes a quick zucchini side dish, using the leftover butter in the pan. Brilliant (and tasty)!

