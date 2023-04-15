The pros and cons of a Class A motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

If you are considering buying a large Class A motorhome, watch this video first. In it, the team from Small Space Living breaks down the pros and the cons of this type of RV so that consumers can make an informed decision on whether or not a Class A motorhome is right for them.

Of course, these points are only the opinions of the video creators. You may or may not agree with all of them.

So let’s check out the good, the bad, and the ugly about Class A motorhomes!

Class A motorhome pros

Set up and leveling is quick and easy, especially because most Class A’s have an electronic leveling system.

Panoramic wrap-around front windows give you a fabulous view whether you are driving or parked.

The video says a pro is that most of your living space is available even when your slides are in. That is certainly the case in their motorhome, but I don’t know that it is in all motorhomes, so check the models you are considering carefully.

Roadside safety is high because you have everything you need inside. You need not ever get out of your RV at rest stops (unless you have pets).

To that list I would add the HUGE amount of living and storage space that large Class A motorhomes offer.

Class A motorhome cons

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, however. Class A motorhomes do have some downsides.

You lose a lot of living space in the front cab area, about three to five feet. Yes, you can swivel the chairs around to be used in the rig, but according to the video, it’s just not the same as having that area for usable living space.

Safety. Because the driver sits right near the front of the motorhome with just a flat area before them, there is not a lot of protection if there ever was a collision.

Maintenance is heavy on a Class A. True, ALL RVs require maintenance, but there is even more that can go wrong on a large Class A. RV repairs can get costly and good repair people are always in short supply.

You need a “toad” or an extra vehicle you tow behind the motorhome (unless you want to spend all your time sitting in a campground). This adds extra expenses to set it up as well as ongoing maintenance.

Those front cab wrap-around windows that they counted as a pro also have a negative side. They are the cause of losing a lot of heat in the winter and cool air in the summer.

I would add a couple more cons that they didn’t address in the video. The massive size of a large Class A will limit the number of campsites available and places you can go with it.

Also, fuel is another HUGE expense. True, any kind of RV is going to use more fuel than just a car. But a big Class A, regardless of whether it runs on gas or diesel, is going to get fewer miles per gallon than most trucks and towables.

What else would you add to the list of pros and cons of a big Class A motorhome? Drop them in the comments below.

