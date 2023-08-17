An RV waterpark! Is Florida’s Splash RV Resort worth it?

By Cheri Sicard

What could be better in the hot days of summer than an RV waterpark? The team from Life Rerouted takes us to Splash RV Resort & Waterpark in Milton, Florida, where they enjoyed a weeklong stay a year ago.

When they visited, parts of the park were still under construction. But know that this is an up-and-coming park with lots more features and amenities to come.

However, the star of the show, the waterpark, was open.

Of course, this is a family RV resort. However, a nice feature is that there is an adults-only pool where you can get away from screaming, splashing kids (if you choose). There’s also a large kids’ pool, a lazy river for a relaxing float, a splash pad, and two different water slides.

Still under construction at the time this video was filmed are an arcade and a lodge area, a beer garden, two dog parks, and space for food trucks.

If not everyone in your family has an RV, the park also offers stylish little cabins outfitted with full kitchens and baths, as well as washers and dryers.

While this is a unique park, our host did have a few things to complain about, starting with highway noise. You can mitigate this by choosing a spot well away from the road. They also reported some irrigation problems that were the cause of mud pits throughout the park.

While this looks like it will be a great park, at the time of the video they were still working out some issues. The bargain pre-opening rate was $91 a night for a back-in site. Yikes. I am not sure this is worth it, but maybe if you have a bunch of kids along it is.

Have you stayed at Splash RV Resort & Waterpark? Please leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

##RVDT2190