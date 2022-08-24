The best RV wheel chocks and how to properly chock your RV

By Cheri Sicard

If you are an RV newbie you might not have ever even heard the term “RV wheel chocks” before, but you need to know this important bit of information.

More seasoned RVers have no doubt run across the term and the tools, along with frequent advice on the vital importance of chocking the wheels on trailers.

That’s because there are no brakes on trailers once you unhitch. And nobody wants a runaway trailer. Wheel chocks ensure that will NEVER happen.

But are using your RV wheel chocks properly? Do you even have the right kind of wheel chocks?

I confess I did not always have proper wheel chocks. And I wasn’t always using the wheel chocks I had properly either. Perhaps you aren’t either.

Luckily nothing bad happened as a result of my ignorance, but I did learn a lot from this video from Mark Polk of RV Education 101. I likewise won’t make those mistakes again.

Unless you are a super RV expert, I predict you will likely learn a thing or two as well from the short but informative video below.

Mark talks about various types of wheel chocks, along with the things you should look for or consider when buying chocks so you can choose the best wheel chocks for your RV.

He also says blocks of wood stuffed behind and in front of your trailer tires, something I used to do, are NOT sufficient wheel chocks. Oops.

Did you know there are even RV wheel chocks that act as theft deterrents? Chock your wheels while preventing RV theft at the same time. Genius!

You will learn the best placement and ways to use RV chocks for maximum safety.

One thing Mark does not discuss but is a common question is how many wheel chocks are needed. However, judging from the video demos, it seems that two are sufficient.

