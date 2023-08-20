Did you know that wheel chocks expire? They do!

Wait! What?! Wheel chocks expire? That’s news to me, and I’m not an RV newbie. We’ve been enjoying the RV life for several years! How do you know if the chocks that currently help hold your rig in place are degraded or (gasp!) already expired?

Happenstance

It all happened accidentally. As per our usual routine when leaving a campground, I waited for my husband to back our rig up (just a bit) to allow me access to the wheel chocks. As soon as the fifth wheel’s tires backed off our chock, I quickly grabbed it. Then I hurried around to the opposite side of the rig to repeat my actions.

I jumped into the truck, tossed the wheel chocks into the back seat, and we were on our way. Only later, with the seemingly endless road stretching before us, I turned to look in the back seat. I wanted to find and read the book I’d packed along for the trip.

The sun shone through the truck’s window at just the right angle, I guess, because I noticed something printed on the side of a wheel chock. Curious, I picked up the chock to take a closer look. “REPLACE AFTER” were the words that intrigued me.

Look closely

We’ve had these yellow wedge-shaped wheel chocks since our very first RV. They’ve often held our truck in place on our sloped driveway and helped keep our RV securely in place at campgrounds all across the country.

Even though I’d handled our wheel chocks countless times, I’d never closely looked at them. But now? Now my curiosity was peaked. I pulled the chock up front to get a closer look. Below the ominous “REPLACE AFTER” was what appeared to be a clock. Squinting for a closer look, I could see that the numbers 1-12 formed a circle. An arrow in the middle of the circle pointed to 12, and on either side of the circle was the number 20. If I interpreted this symbol correctly, it seemed to indicate that our chocks should have been replaced in December of 2020!

If you zoom in to the yellow wheel chock at the top of this article, you can see the expiration date. It’s printed in the lower left part of the chock. (Hint: I used a crayon to rub over the “REPLACE AFTER” lettering and date. The crayon helped make the expiration date easier to read.)

Causes

Several factors can contribute to the deterioration of RV plastic wheel chocks:

Incorrect usage. (I once saw teens using a wheel chock for a bicycle trick ramp!)

Normal wear and tear (I’ve often heedlessly slung our chocks into the back of our truck. That’s probably not the best way to care for them.)

Direct sunlight. (We routinely cover our RV’s tires, but never the chocks. Hmm. Perhaps we should.)

Cold weather or freezing temperatures. (In storage or during winter camping, our wheel chocks are often exposed to freezing temperatures.)

Consequences

What happens if you use an expired wheel chock? For us, up to now at least, nothing bad. But the chock manufacturers put the “REPLACE AFTER” warning on for a reason. So, I spoke to our local RV tech, and he told me that a compromised wheel chock can slip out of position or even shatter! The tech further explained that often a chock will appear to function properly and offer little warning before failure. He suggested that we replace our expired chocks, of course.

Maintenance

As with many RV tools and systems, it’s a good idea to check the expiration or replacement date on your wheel chocks.

Regularly inspect each chock. Look for hairline cracks or chalking along with any other signs of deterioration.

Replacement

We replaced our yellow plastic RV wheel chocks with these solid rubber ones and are very satisfied.

##RVDT2191