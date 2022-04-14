RVer’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

In April of last year, my wife and I were traveling through central Nevada on the way to Death Valley when we learned about the death of a camper who became stranded in Death Valley.

“April 9th, 2021, a camper perished in Death Valley becoming stranded after two flat tires.” — Washington Post Article

It inspired me to write an article on how the camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger.

Sadly, less than a year later and a hundred miles or so northwest from where the camper perished last April, tragedy struck again as an RVer died after their motorhome got stuck in soft sand due to a navigation error.

“Sad outcome for missing RVers: Indiana couple located” — RVtravel.com post

Ironically, one of the photos I used in my article to illustrate remote areas (and the need for a satellite messenger) was of an area just north of Silver Peak, Nevada. This was less than 10 miles from where the couple’s motorhome was found in the latest incident.

Deaths could have been prevented with a satellite messenger

Both deaths could have been prevented had they had a satellite messenger with them and utilized it.

I am not faulting anyone for their decisions, equipment or chosen activity. I just want to reiterate bad things can happen when you least expect it.

In neither incident did anyone anticipate vehicle problems or navigation errors. It could have just as easily been a medical situation, getting lost hiking, being a victim of a crime, unusable cell phone, just bad luck, or a host of other possibilities.

The point is, trouble can find you, or loved ones, anytime, anywhere. Doesn’t it make sense to be prepared for trouble anytime, anywhere? Don’t think it can’t happen to you or someone you love, because it can.

Get a satellite messenger for yourself or a loved one. It’s cheap insurance and provides peace of mind.

I hope and pray I don’t find myself writing another article along this line again. Stay safe, my friends.

