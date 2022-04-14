Wednesday, April 13, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & GadgetsSafety

RVer’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

By Dave Helgeson
0

In April of last year, my wife and I were traveling through central Nevada on the way to Death Valley when we learned about the death of a camper who became stranded in Death Valley.

April 9th, 2021, a camper perished in Death Valley becoming stranded after two flat tires.” — Washington Post Article

It inspired me to write an article on how the camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger.

Sadly, less than a year later and a hundred miles or so northwest from where the camper perished last April, tragedy struck again as an RVer died after their motorhome got stuck in soft sand due to a navigation error.

Sad outcome for missing RVers: Indiana couple located” — RVtravel.com post

Ironically, one of the photos I used in my article to illustrate remote areas (and the need for a satellite messenger) was of an area just north of Silver Peak, Nevada. This was less than 10 miles from where the couple’s motorhome was found in the latest incident.

satellite messenger in desert
Photo taken last April near Silver Peak, Nevada, less than 10 miles from where the couple’s RV became stuck

Deaths could have been prevented with a satellite messenger

Both deaths could have been prevented had they had a satellite messenger with them and utilized it.

I am not faulting anyone for their decisions, equipment or chosen activity. I just want to reiterate bad things can happen when you least expect it.

In neither incident did anyone anticipate vehicle problems or navigation errors. It could have just as easily been a medical situation, getting lost hiking, being a victim of a crime, unusable cell phone, just bad luck, or a host of other possibilities.

The point is, trouble can find you, or loved ones, anytime, anywhere. Doesn’t it make sense to be prepared for trouble anytime, anywhere? Don’t think it can’t happen to you or someone you love, because it can.

Get a satellite messenger for yourself or a loved one. It’s cheap insurance and provides peace of mind.

I hope and pray I don’t find myself writing another article along this line again. Stay safe, my friends.

Related:

Satellite messengers on Amazon

#RVT1048

Previous articleJust what does a road grade sign mean?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.