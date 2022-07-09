Around the Campfire: RVers wonder if the perfect truck exists

What’s the perfect truck? That was the question asked at a recent gathering around the campfire. It didn’t take long to discover that the perfect truck does not exist. But we all had fun describing the perfect truck—even if it was totally made up! Are you wondering what the best truck ever is? Read on!

Gasoline or diesel?

Opinions ran hot on this question. More experienced RVers sitting around the campfire preferred a diesel engine. They cited the fuel efficiency and extra torque that a diesel-powered engine provides, especially when pulling an RV. Chad remarked, “When tuned correctly, nothing can beat a diesel for towing.”

Others around the campfire insisted that the newer gasoline-powered engines were just as good and had no trouble towing. Plus, several gas engine proponents said, “There’s much less maintenance cost on a gasoline engine.”

Truck engines

When we finally agreed to disagree on the best fuel type of engine, the discussion switched to engine manufacturers. Here are the top engine brands mentioned: Cummins Diesel (torque up to 1,000 ft. lb., cast iron block); Ford EcoBoost V6 (exceptional torque and horsepower); Ford 6.2L V8 (12,000 lbs. towing capacity); Toyota UR 5.7L V8 (variable valve timing, aluminum block); Ram V6 Pentastar (efficient and powerful); and the Ram HEMI V8 (powerful hauling capacity).

The perfect truck

With no clear winner in the engine manufacturer category, someone suggested a “mash-up” combination. With the new change in rules, several imaginary trucks were suggested.

Dan shared his idea of the perfect truck: a Ford dually with a Cummins engine.

Hank would buy a Ram truck with a Ford EcoBoost V6 engine.

Drew and Trudy imagined a fully equipped, extended Chevy camper van, sporting a Cummins motor.

Listeners chime in

As the fire burned down, the folks who’d mostly been listening finally joined in the discussion. Their opinions were quite clear.

Samantha’s perfect truck is “the one that doesn’t reside in my driveway.”

Frank’s perfect truck would have “neither a bow tie nor a sheep logo on it.”

Terry’s perfect truck would be “electric with a built-in feature that automatically backs your RV into any campsite.”

Jay insisted that the perfect truck would be “one that I can easily work on myself.”

Do-it-yourselfers?

When asked, about two-thirds of the group hired most work needing to be done on their trucks. The remaining third were happy to be able to avoid costly mechanics’ fees and did the work themselves.

How about you? Are you a do-it-yourselfer when it comes to working on your truck? What would your perfect truck be like? Go ahead and dream. Then let us know in the comments below.

