Video: Roger “Hurricane” Wilson shares a catchy tune about RVing

Popular travel bloggers Gone with the Wynns shared this video of Roger “Hurricane” Wilson singing his tune “Home Sweet Home in My RV” in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Wilson performs across the U.S., often at live events in campgrounds and RV parks. He’s a fan-favorite of many RVers. Have you ever seen him perform?

Watch the video below. We can’t promise that it won’t get stuck in your head…

You can visit Wilson’s website here, where you can download the song for free. Road trip tunes, anyone?