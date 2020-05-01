RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 1, 2020

Issue 1331

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“The world’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May.” — Edwin Way Teale



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Loyalty Day!

Tip of the Day

Want a new faucet on your galley sink? Read this first

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

One of the most common upgrades RV owners take on is replacing the galley faucet in their RV with a higher-end model, like one found in their home. The goal is not only to have something that is longer-lasting than the plastic one that comes standard in most RVs, but also to have a sprayer at the sink.

But hang on, here’s the snarl: You’ll often find that household models have different connections than RVs and, while it can be done, you may waste considerable time if you don’t choose a model with connections that match your existing faucet. Learn more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Before driving RV, please engage brain

On a trip awhile ago, Russ and Tiña De Maris observed a big Class A motorhome with a toad car driving considerably under the speed limit, at the head of a long line of traffic. There were a couple of close calls as other drivers passed it, undoubtedly leaving many to wonder why the motorhome driver didn’t use a pullout spot when they had a chance. Luckily, they didn’t cause an accident — this time! Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods – Got a spare, there?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How many bumper stickers are on your RV or tow vehicle?

Please respond here.

Run two air conditioners on 30 amps

When the temperature really gets sizzling and your 50-amp rig is stuck with a 30-amp hookup, you’re out of luck if you want to run two air conditioners. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV A/C “jump starter.” It’s inexpensive, simple to install and works just as promised. Don’t miss watching the short video by RV electricit expert Mike Sokol. Learn more or order at a special discount.

Readers tell us

Are you doing your major grocery shopping online to be delivered to you? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Quick Tip

Slow-running kitchen faucet?



RV kitchen sink spout running too slow for your taste? Unscrew the aerator and check the screen for crud. If that doesn’t do the trick you can remove the water-saver fitting. Or check the Tip of the Day above to replace your faucet.

Random RV Thought

Collect magnets from each state you visit. it’s fun every time you open the fridge or freezer to admire all the places you’ve been.

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

RV maker celebrates 50 years with beautiful video

*This video is a few years old now, but it’s still neat! This is one of the best promotional videos we’ve come across from an RV manufacturer. It celebrates 50 years of building RVs from Triple E Recreational Vehicles, maker of Leisure Travel Van motorhomes. Watching this is a wonderful way to spend four minutes, and maybe learn a bit about the company as well. Watch it here.

Website of the day

Free travel guides from Oregon

Planning a trip to Oregon? Or do you live there and want to find out what you’ve been missing? Here are some free travel guides from Oregon that you can have mailed to you, and some can also be viewed online.

Coronavirus News Update

Next update Sunday in our RVtravel.com edition.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Camco vent insulator keeps you cool in the summer, warm in the winter!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Trivia

A study in the U.K. revealed that dairy cows who live in barns where music was played, specifically slow jams and ballads, produced 3 percent more milk than cows in barns without music. It seemed that the music helped lower the animal’s stress levels, and drown out some of the loud farm noises.

*What’s wrong with the Stanley Cup? We’ll give you a hint… some things are misspellet… Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

Four high school boys afflicted with spring fever skipped morning classes. After lunch, they reported to the teacher that they had a flat tire and couldn’t come any sooner. Much to their relief she smiled and said, “Well, you missed a test today so take seats apart from one another and take out a piece of paper.” Still smiling, she waited for them to sit down. Then she said: “OK, first question: Which tire was flat?”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

SUPPORT QUALITY JOURNALISM

This newsletter, and the 400 others about RVing we publish every year, would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary subscribers, our members. Now, in the most challenging time of our lives, your help is needed more than ever for us to be your #1 source of news, information and advice about RVing. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference. Learn more or donate. Help us serve you better!

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com