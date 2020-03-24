RV Coronavirus News Update, March 24, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Winnebago Industries Inc. announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend most production activities at the company’s Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar Corp., and Chris-Craft (boating) facilities. More.

Thor Industries Inc. announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend all production of RVs in North America and in Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came on the heels of Winnebago Industries announcing the temporary stop of its RV production. More.

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, has cancelled its planned 102nd International Convention and RV Expo, scheduled for August 26 to 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Earlier this month, the club cancelled its 101st annual rally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in Tucson, Arizona. More.

Skyline Champion has suspended operations at 18 of its plants to comply with orders in the states of California, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Kentucky and New York. In addition, Skyline Champion is closing its five Canadian manufacturing facilities. Among other products, it manufacturers park model RVs.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed its campgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms through April 30.

Devils Garden Campground in Arches National Park is closed through April 18th. Late April reservations are subject to change as new guidance develops.

Canada is experiencing a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, especially in its largest provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. Most recent data collected from each province indicates at least 2,000 cases with 23 deaths. On Monday alone, new cases spiked by nearly a third.

Delaware State Park campgrounds will close today and all campground reservations scheduled through May 15th will be cancelled. Full refunds will be issued for reservations scheduled during that time.

Hiking trails in Los Angeles County have been closed due to overcrowding.

Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys has closed the campground and the campground restroom on Garden Key until further notice.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued a new order Monday night that requires residents to stay at home for the next two weeks except to purchase groceries or pick up medical supplies. In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted Monday that all New Mexicans are instructed to stay at home except for outings essential to health, safety and welfare. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued a new executive order that requires residents to stay home whenever possible. Nonessential businesses must also close immediately, including gyms, malls, spas, clubs and salons.

Goldman Sachs predicts a shocking 2.25 million Americans will have filed for their first week of unemployment benefits this week — the highest level on record. The hotel industry expects 44% of all U.S. hotel employees (about four million people) could lose their jobs as the coronavirus outbreak dries up demand.

Washington state’s Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area campgrounds and vault and flush restrooms will be closed until further notice.

KOA has been forced to close some of its campgrounds. Here’s an updated list from Monday evening of locations that are closed.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced that campgrounds at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Obed Wild & Scenic River in Tennessee will be closed effective Wednesday, March 25, at noon, through April 1. Reservations made through www.recreation.gov will be cancelled. The trails of both places will remain open.

TIP: From Bill Cantrell on our RV Coronavirus News Facebook Group: “Passing on an awesome tip — use biodegradable doggie poop bags at the pump and save the glove supply. No shortage of poop bags out there, despite what you might think when people don’t pick up after their dogs.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued a stay-at-home order, which goes into effect just before midnight Tuesday and lasts until April 6. The order calls for all Indiana residents to stay home unless they’re doing an essential activity such as getting food or medical supplies. Like other states that have issued these orders, some workers deemed essential like grocery store and gas station employees and medical professionals are exempt from the order.

New York State has closed all campgrounds, cabins and cottages to overnight visitation through April 30. All visitors with reservations will be issued a full refund.

Pacific County (Washington) Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager has ordered the closure of all beach approaches and hospitality lodging businesses in the coastal county. The order applies to campgrounds and RV parks.

RVers welcomed:

From RV Travel reader Patricia Leeb – “The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in northern FL (in Live Oak, between Tallahassee and Jacksonville) is welcoming RVers. They have hundreds of sites ranging from 50-amp FHU to boondocking, all located in a beautiful natural setting. We were there for the RVillage Rally in February and it’s gorgeous.”

From reader Fred Fanning: “I have a farm in upstate NY near Lake Ontario. With the shelter in place rule I am wondering if someone would like to rent an RV spot for the summer. This is a farm, there will be no other people here.” (If interested, email editor@rvtravel.com and we will send you Fred’s contact info.)

