RV Coronavirus News Update, April 13, 2020

Citing the coronavirus outbreak, health officers in Wisconsin’s Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette counties have ordered the closure of all public and private campgrounds. Only guests who arrived on or before Thursday, April 9 can stay.

Tiffin Motorhomes of Red Bay, Alabama, will reopen its assembly line and manufacturing plants tomorrow (Tuesday, April 14). The company’s paint facility in Belmont, Miss., reopened today.

Madison County, Montana, health officials have enacted an order prohibiting RV parks, hotels, motels, short-term rentals and other lodging facilities from renting or providing housing to people for non-essential purposes to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Be advised: Many Thousand Trails Parks are now closed.

The City of Montague, Michigan, is temporarily delaying the 2020 season opening day of its Trailway Campground. The original opening day of May 1 has been tentatively moved to June 1 due to the COVID-19 virus.

Camping in a South Dakota State Park is still okay, but restrooms, visitor centers and other shared spaces are closed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced ODOT has created a permit to allow vendors to sell food to truck drivers and essential personnel at the state’s 86 rest areas.

The Alamo in San Antonio, is closed until further notice. Farther west, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, is also closed until mid-May.

Although state parks remain open with minor limitations throughout Arizona as an essential outdoor recreational service, parks around Lake Havasu and throughout the state are seeing day use numbers and revenue dip while camping has remained fairly steady. Arizona is one of several states in the region that has kept its parks open through the coronavirus pandemic.

👍 H-E-B Supermarkets in Texas are helping local restaurants by selling their meals in its markets. Under a pilot program, H-E-B is carrying ready-made meals from five restaurants at 29 supermarkets in San Antonio, Houston and Austin. All proceeds from the sales of the chef-prepared meals will go directly to the restaurants. Great idea!

Auto insurance companies are issuing billions of dollars in coronavirus-related refunds. They include GEICO, Progressive, Allstate, State Farm and Liberty Mutual. Allstate, for example, will return about $600 million to its customers, which most policyholders will get back in the form of a roughly 15% credit on their premiums in April and May. Learn more and see if you’re entitled to a refund.

RESOURCE: Learn what California State Parks are open or closed.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, Virginia

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

FACTOID: The coronavirus can travel through the air at least 13 feet — more than twice as far as social distancing guidelines, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ALSO: A 23-year-old Regina, Saskatchewan, woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is the city’s first person to be issued a ticket for violating the province’s public health order. The woman was issued the ticket on Monday. It comes with a fine of $2,800.

SAD DAY FOR BOOK LOVERS: Barnes & Noble has temporarily closed about 400 stores to the public as it works with state and local officials to comply with shelter-in-place rules. Curbside pickup is available at many locations for online orders.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

