RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1318

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Today’s thought

“I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme, and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next. Delicious Ambiguity.” ― Gilda Radner



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Reach as High as You Can Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A feel-good story about spaghetti and meatballs

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“With all the horror stories about Fulltime RVers getting put out of the campground they are at or campground price gouging, I just wanted to tell you about one of the few good RV campground owners out there…” Continue reading Louise’s story.

Tip of the Day

Why use a brake controller?

Question from an RVtravel.com reader: “I’ve been looking into buying a travel trailer for taking my family camping. I keep running into information about brake controllers. I’ve towed boats on trailers for years without any such thing as a brake controller — what gives? And how do they work, anyway?” Read Russ and Tiña De Maris’ explanation here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

One couple’s top five RVing frustrations

Mike and Jennifer Wendland publish the excellent website/blog Roadtreking, “Celebrating the RV Lifestyle.” Although the Wendlands are enthusiastic about their lives as RVers, Mike takes an opportunity here to describe the couple’s top five RVing frustrations.

Yesterday’s featured article: What day is best to fuel up the RV?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Check roof vents in case of stinky holding tanks

Stinky holding tanks driving you bats? It’s smart to occasionally check your roof vents to make sure they aren’t blocked with debris, bird nests, etc. Many RVers find vent caps such as the 360 Siphon roof vent that help “raise the stink” out of the tanks are really helpful.

Random RV Thought

There is nothing better than waking up in your RV to the smell and sound of your significant other brewing a morning pot of coffee. Mmm.

Website of the day

Bizarre museums to add to your next road trip

This list of 15 bizarre museums from Fodor’s Travel is even entertaining just to look through. Once all these museums open back up, you’ll have to plan a visit!

Views from quarantine: What’s out your window? Send us a photo!

Since we’re all stuck inside together (well, not actually “together”), we might as well enjoy each other’s views! Where are you reading this? What is the view out your front door, window, campsite or porch? Click here for info and maybe we’ll publish your photo.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent would drive down the road with their dog in their lap

• 49 percent say either they or their partners use a sleep apnea machine

• 53 percent have Verizon Wireless as their cell phone service

Recent poll: For self-quarantining couples: How are you getting along? Tell us here.

Trivia

Extreme ironing is a real sport. Phil Shaw founded the action-packed sport in 1997 and, surprisingly, the sport has become quite popular. An article on Geek.com writes, “According to the Union of International Associations (UIA), the sport involves pressing shirts with an iron and board in extreme conditions. Popular extreme ironing locations include steep boulders, mountain summits, and ocean floors.” Read that article here. New hobby, anyone?

*Adolf Hitler’s last name was almost something entirely different. Get a giggle out of it in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

Random thoughts of a wondering mind:

• What if my dog only brings back my ball because he thinks I like throwing it?

• The word “swims” upside-down is still “swims”.

• If you replace “W” with “T” in “What, Where and When”, you get the answer to each of them.

• Do twins ever realize that one of them is unplanned?

—Thanks to George Bliss!

