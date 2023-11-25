Questionable RV design: Fancy dinette makes no sense

This is a Liberty Coach, a big, long, luxury motorcoach. A motorcoach is like a motorhome on steroids. It’s like a tricked-out Greyhound bus, with the whole thing gutted and then a million (or two) dollar rolling mansion is built on its chassis. According to Google, a new model like the coach above costs, on average, about $2.7 million dollars.

As you can see from the photos above and below, these coaches are very fancy. I assume they are incredibly well-built. They are not for the average RV buyer, that’s for sure.

Assume you were able to buy one of these at a discounted price of $2.5 million including tax. If you put $250,000 down — that’s 10 percent — and financed it for 15 years at 6 percent interest, your monthly payment would be roughly $20,698. If you’re bad at math, I will tell you that comes out to about $700 a day or $29 an hour. At the end of those 15 years, you would have paid a total of about $3.7 million dollars.

So this is not in the same league as, say, a Minnie Winnie.

My concerns

I admit this RV is very nice looking. But what I do not understand is the dinette, which appears to me to comfortably seat two. Here are my concerns:

How do those two people get seated? The left entry makes (some) sense, although it’s a big climb to get into. The pole that supports the table prevents sliding to the other end of the table. So the second person would need to enter from the right. Does it appear to you that there isn’t much space to do that? So getting up to fetch a bottle of ketchup or a bottle of wine might be challenging. Maybe the table swivels. If so, that would help, but it would still be inconvenient. For $2.7 million I would expect better.

What if you had guests? They would need to pull up a couple of very high chairs which, it seems to me, would require a bit of calisthenics. Could they get close enough to the table to avoid extending their arms to reach their plate? Perhaps extra long silverware would be in order.

I also wonder how a person of average height would reach the cabinets above the dinette. Wouldn’t they need a ladder of some sort? But could it be placed close enough to make reaching the cupboards safe and easy?

Summing up my thoughts on Liberty Coach

If I were to spend millions of dollars on an RV, I would want it to be well-designed for me, not for a photo op, and that applies to the dinette and everything else. I wonder if the designers of this coach had ever spent a night in an RV.

Oh, one more thing. I found some ads for pre-owned Liberty Coaches for right around $1.5 million. Maybe that fits your budget a little better. Maybe they have dinettes that make more sense.

What do you think? Please leave a comment.

##RVT1132