Tuesday, August 8, 2023

These small insect screens keep wasps and bees from colonizing your RV

By Kate Doherty
Imagine your surprise when you need to refill your propane tank. One nasty yellow jacket nest that needs to be removed.

If you have lived or vacationed in the Deep South, at some point you’ve likely encountered some pretty wicked wasps and bees. It doesn’t take long for a scout wasp to find that protected crevice, exhaust vent, drain opening or closed bay in your RV to make a nest.

Mud dauber nest in a roof equipment base.

Wasp species that make different nests

Take mud daubers, for instance. While they are good at catching spiders and other insects, their nest can be a problem to get rid of if left unchecked. Yellow jackets, paper wasps and bees don’t need a lot of space to gain access. Just one female can quickly reproduce and, before you know it, you have a major problem.

One of several sizes and shapes to protect your RV openings.

Easily protect your RV’s vents

So how do you protect your RV’s vent openings? Mesh covers like these will keep the invaders out, especially if you store your RV for months. But do yourself a favor – secure with a lightweight wire as their springs easily break and can fall off if bumped.

There are other mesh bug screens for other parts of your RV, too. Check out all these options here.

The best time to kill the colony

According to bee experts, if you see wasps or bees flying around a vent, they may only be scouting. If they’re flying in and out, you already have a nest to destroy. If you spray insecticide on a vent or opening, that may initially steer them away. But, as the spray wanes or rain washes it away, you’ll be back to square one. For some species, spray just after dusk when the wasps will be in the nest and less likely to chase you and attack.

