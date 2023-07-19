Why can’t I recharge my RV’s roof air conditioner like truck or house A/C?

Dear Dave,

Why is it that I can add refrigerant to my truck A/C and to my house A/C but not the rooftop A/Cs on my RV? When it runs out of Freon (or its equivalent), I have to replace the entire A/C, costing roughly $2,000. Makes no sense to me, but I’m sure I must be missing a key point here. —Yony, 2018 Keystone Montana 3791RD

Dear Yony,

That is a very good question and one that I could not get a very good answer for when I posed it to several techs at the air conditioning manufacturers. The refrigerant starts in a gaseous state in the compressor and is pressurized, which turns it into a liquid state. It is forced through the copper pipe and turns back into a gas in the evaporator. This process is typically called “flashing” and it pulls heat from the interior air that has been drawn in by the fan. It then flows back to the condenser, where it starts all over again.

According to Dometic, they use a high-performance motor and fan to deliver powerful cooling performance using a more eco-friendly R410A refrigerant.

Probably the best answer I got from one technician is the pressure in the line is too high for any port to be safely installed, and most roof air conditioners have a separate issue rather than low coolant. In the majority of cases when the unit was recharged, it was very expensive and did not fix the issue. More often it is the compressor that gets weak due to a high amp draw caused by a dirty filter or other air flow restrictions such as dust and pet dander blocking the evaporator.

But the internet says you can!

I did a Google search and found listings both ways. Most of the articles that stated you can recharge or refill were obviously written by artificial intelligence (AI) and the information was mostly wrong. Some stated there was a factory installed port, which is not true. Others indicated it was easy to cut the line and tap in a fill port. A tech from a different air conditioner company stated that this would void any warranty and may even cause serious damage to the unit. Copper is a soft metal and not easy to reweld and hold such high pressure.

I did find several posts that stated they had successfully tapped into the system and recharged it; however, none of them had an update on how well it worked over time.

I also talked with my RV Repair Club tech that was in charge of appliance repair at Winnebago for more than 15 years. He stated that although they did not try this on new units due to warranty, most attempts on used units at Customer Service either did not work or did not last. They ended up not trying it after several reworks that were required.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Dometic A/C keeps changing fan speeds. Why?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s main Dometic A/C unit will sometimes keep changing fan speeds. It sounds like the compressor hesitates and starts with the fan speed being higher or lower. This will continue for some time, or I can raise the thermostat temp to stop it. Is this normal or could it be a bad thermostat? The internet has all kinds of misinformation. —Carl, Keystone Cougar MKS333

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2169