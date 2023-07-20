RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 20, 2023

Issue 2169

Tip of the Day

Don’t be a carbon monoxide victim

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Nearly every new home built in the U.S. has them: carbon monoxide detectors. These little units can save your life. Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and often deadly gas, the byproduct of incomplete combustion. The combustion source in an RV could be anything from an improperly operating furnace, water heater, oven, generator, or any other device that burns fossil fuels.

Small amounts of CO can make you sick. In fact, it’s the leading cause of accidental poisoning in the U.S., with more than 100,000 cases heading into ERs every year. Larger amounts can kill you. More than 400 Americans a year join that statistical tragedy.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why can’t I recharge my RV’s roof air conditioner like truck or house A/C?

Dear Dave,

Why is it that I can add refrigerant to my truck A/C and to my house A/C but not the rooftop A/Cs on my RV? When it runs out of Freon (or its equivalent), I have to replace the entire A/C, costing roughly $2,000. Makes no sense to me, but I’m sure I must be missing a key point here. —Yony, 2018 Keystone Montana 3791RD

RV Tours

ADLAR Truck Campers by Soaring Eagle: Low cost and simple

By Cheri Sicard

If you are looking for a simple, lightweight, no-frills kind of truck camper that won’t break the bank, you might want to check out this video from Josh the RV Nerd. In it, he shows us two Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck campers, the 6.5 and the 6.5XL.

Josh says these truck campers are a rare find in that they can actually safely fit on most half-ton pickups. Also, for a low-priced truck camper, these are well-made with an all-aluminum frame. That’s right—no wood, no rot, no rust!

Video of the day

Super rare remodel: 1951 double-decker RV Lighthouse DuPlex

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Ethan Langley from American RV Restoration shares one of the rarest-ever RVs on The Art of RVing YouTube channel. In fact, his seems to be the ONLY restoration of the 1951 double-decker RV, the Lighthouse DuPlex. Not surprising since only 7 of these unusual RVs were known to exist.

In addition to the tour of the finished RV, the video also shares some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the exhaustive restoration process. The double-decker RV is 28 feet long but equates out to 48 feet because of the double-decker layout. Despite its large size, it only weighs 6800 pounds.

Simple question: Why do tires fail?

By Roger Marble

Why do tires fail? In reality, tires fail for a relatively small number of root cause reasons that can be discovered, but it does require detailed and sometimes exhaustive investigation. By “root cause,” I mean the initiating feature or condition that eventually led to the failure. … For the last few years of my 40-year career as a tire engineer, my primary job duty was to investigate failed tires that had conditions that were hard to understand or provided confusing and sometimes contradictory evidence as to the root cause for their condition. With that background, I have developed some guiding principles for the most likely reasons for tires to fail. Click here to read.

Reader poll

Do you read more fiction or non-fiction books?

Quick Tip

Keep the speed down

Try to keep your driving speed down slightly below the legal limit when on interstate Highways, and stay in the right lane maintaining your slower speed. You will find that doing this allows the driver some time to relax a bit and enjoy the trip and the scenery rather than constantly running a race with the other vehicles on the road. You’ll find that if you drive at this slightly slower speed, you will only lose about 15 minutes on a 200-mile drive, and you could increase your fuel efficiency by as much as 2 to 2-1/2 mpg with a gasoline engine. —From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference. Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

Eight Spots in the United States Where You Can See Petroglyphs

It’s amazing to look at things such as petroglyphs and try to even begin to grasp the history behind them. This article from the Smithsonian shows you eight spots around the country to view them.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 55 percent bought their current RV new, not used.

• 57 percent buy most of their RV parts and accessories from Amazon.

• 18 percent say they were an excellent, near-perfect student in high school.

Recent poll: How long was it after you first laid eyes on your spouse that you married?

Recipe of the Day

Crunchy Smoky Pork Chops

by Lillian Russo from Long Island, NY

These are some perfectly moist breaded pork chops. The Panko crumbs and mustard mixture are a real winning combo. Once baked, the Panko crust is crispy and inside the pork chops are super tender. Blue Ribbon, indeed.

Trivia

The last surviving member of any species is known as an endling. In the April 4, 1996, issue of Nature magazine, commentators proposed the new word and it stuck ever since.

*The very first U.S. dollar bill was issued when and who was on it? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ringo was a rescue—well, he rescued us. We told him of our plans to travel FT. He stated he did not care—he would go where his people go! He is not a fan of travel days, although he does LOVE his RV. The cat TV and numerous stations are fascinating.” —Yvonne Mills

Leave here with a laugh

