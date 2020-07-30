Will dryer sheets keep mice and rats from your RV?

Through the years, we’ve received emails from RVtravel.com readers asking us how they can keep rodents out of their RVs. Other times, readers have written to report how their method works, whether it’s using Irish Spring soap, or in the case of the video below, dryer sheets — the ones you toss in your clothes dryer to make your clothes smell fresh. Of course, for every reader who says a particular method works, another will disagree, and say the rodents paid no attention.

In this video, Shawn Woods conducts an experiment in his barn and hen house, where he knows mice and rats lurk. He used motion activated cameras to see how the rodents react when they encounter dryer sheets. He sets up some tasty treats in places where he knows the rodents live, and surrounds them with Snuggle dryer sheets, a brand he chose because of their strong, and to him, offensive odor.

So did the sheets keep the rodents away? Or did the creatures pay no attention? You’ll find out in this short video.

And when you finish, watch the previous one in this series, where Shawn tests whether Irish Spring soap will keep the critters away.