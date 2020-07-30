RVers report: “Don’t send kids back to school!”

Last week, we polled the readers of RVtravel.com to ask “Should public schools open on their normal schedules this fall?” Comments were all over the place, but of the nearly 4,000 responses, only one of four said schools should open on time with students in physical attendance.

Another 34 percent said, yes, open on time, but with both online and in-person classes, based on local circumstances. Eighteen percent said open on time but with online classes only.

Comments ranged from strongly supporting opening as usual to strongly not opening or postponing. The last we looked, 113 RVtravel.com readers had weighed in.

While many believed it was okay for the kids to return to school as usual, one commenter suggested those kids “don’t visit Grandma and Grandpa.”

Among the least opinionated comments was “let the local school experts decide how and when the schools will open. Different locations have different needs and risks. These are better managed at the local level. This year will be a challenge for us all and our educational system will also be challenged.”

See the poll with up a current voting tally.