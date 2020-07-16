Will Irish Spring soap repel rodents from your RV?

RVers employ a variety of methods to keep mice and other rodents away from their RVs. They may claim that because they put Bounce dryer sheets in their RV’s storage compartments and other nooks and crannies that they never have a rodent problem. Unfortunately, they never have any real evidence to back up their claims.

The problem is, they may not have had a problem anyway without the sheets. And while some RVers swear this technique works, others report the creatures just use the sheets to make their nests.

Another popular method of keeping rodents away is by placing Irish Spring soap in areas where the creatures might inhabit. Some RVers swear this works. Alas, others say it does no good at all. Again, nobody ever has any evidence.

Until now. Finally, someone has conducted a scientific test to see if Irish Spring really does keep rodents away, in this case rats. Watch this short video and, with a hidden camera placed in a barn near some appetizing treats, see if the Irish Spring right next to it sends the creatures scurrying away.

Fascinating . . .



Thanks to Don and Carol C. from Fairbanks, Alaska, for telling us about this video.