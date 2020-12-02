Winnebago recalls some motorhomes for potential bed failure

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021 Revel, Vista, and Adventurer motorhomes. The power bed motor may experience an internal gear failure, causing the bed to extend prior to the safety strap engaging.

A bed that falls unexpectedly increases the risk of injury or even death.

Remedy

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power bed motor at no charge to the owner. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 164.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.