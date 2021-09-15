Winnebago showcases industry’s most innovative product lineup at Hershey RV Show

Winnebago is showcasing its most innovative lineup yet at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, Sept. 15-19. Among the more than 75 models on display are the new EKKO™ featuring the optional pop-top, Solis® Pocket and Journey®, as well as towable favorites the HIKE® and Micro Minnie®. The RVs are part of Winnebago’s sophisticated lineup of vehicles specially designed to enhance owners’ experiences through game-changing features and spacious floor plans that facilitate travel more comfortably, safely and sustainably.

“We are excited to be back at Hershey to show our innovative lineup of RVs,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “We design our products around the evolving needs of our customers, and always with the latest in technology, energy efficiency and space utilization top of mind. Our newest models deliver specialized solutions for consumers’ diverse needs, so they can experience the outdoors and RV community in more ways than ever before.”

Innovative products on display at Hershey include:

The New Winnebago ® EKKO™ – This first-of-its-kind Class C coach was released last fall to rave reviews – and it keeps getting better. At Hershey, the popular EKKO is showing the optional pop-top, the first time at a consumer event. The optional pop-top increases the sleeping space of the EKKO to up to four passengers. Other key features include storage areas large enough for bulky gear, all-wheel drive for traction off paved roads, and extra insulation for all-season use.

The New Solis ® Pocket™ – The versatile Solis Pocket, Winnebago’s most affordable camper van, features best-in-class storage, including a flexible interior c ross-coach Murphy+ platform bed, which is set at a higher point to accommodate bicycles and other gear below. Although it features extended season camping capabilities and seats up to three passengers, its compact design makes it easy to navigate urban areas as well.

The Journey ® – D iesel-powered and fully loaded, the Journey has stylish, modern features from front to back, including best-in-class storage, industry-leading automotive-grade sound deadening, and the Winnebago Connect™ smart technology control center with mobile app. Winnebago Connect enables you to control a variety of systems directly from your smartphone.

– The HIKE ® – The HIKE features updated interior and exterior styling, five flexible floor plans, and off-road tires and fenders that make easy work out of rough terrain. Adventure seekers will love the multi-use gear storage, which is big enough to hold outdoor gear, LP tanks, a battery, and more. Meanwhile, a roof-mounted solar panel offers uninterrupted power to lights, furnaces, fans and appliances without the use of a noisy generator.

The Micro Minnie ® – At seven feet wide, the Micro Minnie is easy to tow and turn. It also provides comfort and flexibility for on- and off-grid adventures. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large private bathroom, patio speakers and a power awning for open-air entertaining, multiple windows for cross-ventilation, and ample storage. In fact, each of the Micro Minnie’s 10 versatile floor plans include interior and exterior storage options that make packing a snap.

Winnebago brand RV’s offer legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable and motorized Recreational Vehicle offerings. Winnebago is a brand subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.