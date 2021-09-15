19 unusual (but extremely handy) uses for salt

An old wives’ tale says: If you spill it, you’ll have bad luck. However, if you toss a pinch of it over your left shoulder, you can reverse that bad luck into good! What is it? Salt!

There are so many good (and little-known) ways to use salt outside of cooking/eating. So, stop tossing it over your shoulder!

Try these 19 unusual uses for salt:

Clean and sanitize wooden cutting boards. Mix together one gallon of water and one tablespoon bleach. Soak the cutting board in the solution for a few minutes. Rinse and sprinkle with salt. Scrub the board with a stiff brush, then rinse thoroughly using hot water.

Clean up a broken egg. Sprinkle salt over the egg mess and wait 20 minutes. The salt will absorb much of the liquid and make the mess easier to clean up.

Soothe poison ivy or a bee sting. Dampen the area and cover it with salt.

Use salt to clean cast iron pans. Dunk the pan into water to dampen it. Then apply salt and scrub away the grime.

Keep apples and potatoes from turning brown. Put them in cold water and add a pinch of salt.

Clean your glass coffee pot. Put a tray of frozen ice cubes inside the pot. Add ¼ cup of salt and mix it around. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes. Fill with cold water and rinse.

Test for rotten eggs. Add two teaspoons of salt to a glass of water. Stir. Add the questionable egg. A rotten egg will float, while a fresh egg will sink.

Remove baked-on “gunk.” Stop scrubbing! Instead, sprinkle salt on the messy baked-on food mess. Dampen with water and wait. The salt will remove the “gunk.”

Clean hard water residue inside pet dishes, flower vases, or aquarium tanks. Wet the area to be cleaned. Sprinkle with salt. Leave the salt on for 30-45 minutes. Then scrub, if needed, and rinse thoroughly.

Smother a grease fire. That’s right! Salt will snuff out a grease fire.

Clean artificial flowers. Place the flowers into a bag. Add salt and shake gently. Dust will come right off.

Fix oven spills. If the food you are cooking overflows the dish, sprinkle salt on the messy oven floor. Salt will help stop the burning smoke and smell. Once the oven cools, just brush away the salt.

Deodorize sneakers and boots. Sprinkle a tablespoon of salt right inside the smelly footwear and leave it overnight. The salt should absorb the smell.

Remove grass stains. Apply lemon juice to the stain and sprinkle some salt on the area. The stain should lift away if you rub it.

Refresh your breath. Put a half cup of water into a glass. Add one teaspoon baking soda along with one teaspoon salt. Stir. Gargle and swish the mixture in your mouth and your breath should be much “friendlier.”

Extend the life of your toothbrush. Soak the new brush in salted water for 20 minutes. Rinse.

Ease your sore throat. Gargle with salt water. The salt will help kill the bacteria and restore comfort to your throat.

Remove water rings from wooden furniture. Make a paste from a teaspoon of salt and a few drops of water. Apply to the mark with a soft cloth and gently rub. (Test a little-seen area first to make sure this method will not damage the wood.)

Remove sweat stains from shirts. Put five tablespoons of salt into a container. Add one gallon of hot water. Stir, then use a sponge to apply the salty water directly to the stain. Gently rub and the stain should lift.

There you have it! Do you have additional uses for salt to put on this list? Share them with us in the comments below!

Related:

Dirty RV? Forget cleaning supplies – all you need is this kitchen item

##RVDT1688