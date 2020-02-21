Readers tell us: Have you ever replaced any of the furniture in your RV?

By Emily Woodbury

When we asked this question in last week’s Thursday edition of the RV Daily Tips Newsletter, we were asking about the big pieces of furniture such as a couch, chair, table, etc.

I know when my dad, Chuck, and Gail first bought their RV, Gail had the thing torn up within the first few days of owning it. I went over to see it and was greeted by many power tools and a sawdust-covered Gail. “The table just wasn’t our style, plus the placement of it was so stupid!” She explained to me. Did you do the same with your RV? Let’s find out.

More than half of you, 61 percent, said no, you’ve never replaced any of the furniture in your RV. However, 17 percent of you have replaced more than one piece, and just under a quarter of you have replaced more than one (you and Gail would get along well).

Here’s what a few of you said about the matter:

“Bought a two yr old Jayco Eagle 5th wheel and the factory queen bed (given some superior name that I forget) was HORRIBLE! Jayco should be ashamed to sell that trash. It was about as comfortable as 2 old fashioned kapok life jackets piled up. Out it went and in with a new Verlo custom mattress.” —Gene Cheatham

You know, Gene, I have to comment here. I went to the Seattle RV show a few weekends ago and sat on quite a few of the RV beds. Your description of them feeling like life jackets piled up is very accurate. I sure wouldn’t want to sleep on some (er, most) of them!

“I removed our dining nook (nobody could fit in it anyway) and replaced it with a slide out futon (I designed the frame). Now we have a comfortable couch for 2 and when you slide it open it makes a comfortable bed for 2 adults.” —Bagman

“We ordered our MH without the couch or queen mattress. We had an expensive La-Z-Boy love seat recliner in our home’s living room and a nearly unused high-quality mattress in the guest room. I had measured the MH doorway and knew they would fit through it. Saved money and got quality furniture that we already knew we liked.” —Bob Eggett

“Replaced swivel-rocker-recliner chairs with La-Z-Boy rocker-recliners in our 5th wheel. Putting one hand on the arm of the swivel-type caused it to turn before we could get our other hand on the other armrest. Things happen when you’re old and must use one hand at a time when reaching back.” —Tom Gutzke

“Those who own an RV and have a sleeper sofa and haven’t replaced it are indeed fortunate or can’t afford it. What a piece of junk. One night in it and out the door. Same with a swivel chair. Would have been nice to buy RV without crappy furniture and buy our own. Could have saved money. Gave the sofa to our granddaughter and she got rid of it promptly.” —Thomas

“Put in center island. More storage and counter area. Turned table sideways to fit two people only and store center island against it when moving.” —Vic

“We have done modifications to three 5th-wheels we’ve had, usually to make room for a desk and dog beds by removing either the sofa or chairs/theater seating. We swapped for our own more comfortable recliner in one rig but put the original ones back in when we traded up for a new coach. Also traveled with only two of the four dining chairs in each of the rigs, and changed king mattress to queen in current one.” —Sue

Nice work, everyone! I’m glad to hear you’re rollin’ in style. La-Z-Boy sure makes some money off RVers, don’t they?