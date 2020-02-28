Readers tell us: Do you buy plastic water bottles in bulk?

By Emily Woodbury

Well, folks, I could rant…a lot…but for the sake of our friendship and your time, I won’t. In last Friday’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter we asked: Do you buy plastic water bottles in bulk?

Let’s jump to the results. Almost 40 percent of you told us that you buy plastic water bottles in bulk all the time. Additionally, nearly another 40 percent of you buy them sometimes. A small 5 percent of you said that don’t buy them in bulk, but you do buy them individually. A larger, but not large enough, 18 percent of you never buy plastic bottles. Thank you.

Instead of a rant, I’ll just give you a few statistics here about plastic bottles. That should say enough.

Globally, humans buy one million plastic water bottles every minute.

By 2050, the ocean will contain more plastic by weight than fish. If you eat seafood now, you probably eat 11,000 pieces of plastic each year.

Here are more scary plastic facts. And If you haven’t read Chuck’s recent article titled “What I found on the Oregon beach sickened me,” read it. There are over 180 comments on that post, so heat up a cup of coffee and get to readin’.

Have you ever considered buying a water filter for your RV? Here are a ton of options. Once you have a water filter installed, you can buy a reusable water bottle.

Here’s what reader Will B. wrote: “I see some comments already about buying bulk quantities of water bottles. I would think that most RVers are a little more concerned about the environment and not adding all that plastic. Now, I completely get wanting that filtered water. May I suggest a refillable bottle or even 1 or 2.5 gallon instead of all those little plastic bottles? Maybe even a good Brita filter pitcher? I know it’s hard to reduce plastic waste, I find it difficult, too. But every little thing helps. You don’t have to be an eco-warrior to make a difference.” Thanks, Will. I agree.

P. S. I just had a thought. Do you think RVers use more plastic water bottles than people who don’t RV? Comment below, please.