RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1286

Friday, February 28, 2020

Today’s thought

“One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don’t throw it away.” ― Stephen Hawking



Tip of the Day

Do-it-yourself RV storage organizer

By Jim Twamley

No matter what type of RV you own, storage will always be an issue. I’ve used everything from elaborate storage compartment organization units, to stackable plastic storage bins, and cardboard boxes — because they work.

For RV newbies, I suggest starting off with plastic bins and cardboard boxes until you determine what works best for your RV camping style. To help organize your gear, put masking tape on each container and, using a Sharpie, label the contents. Otherwise you will end up pulling everything out trying to locate one item. Continue reading.

City water inlet regurgitates – Help!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “I have an issue with the fresh water from my fresh water holding tank shooting out the city water inlet connection when I turn on my freshwater tank pump. There is a trickle of water coming to the faucets. However, when the city water connection is hooked to an external water source, everything seems to be OK. Do you know what might be causing this, and can it be corrected fairly easily?” Read Chris’ response.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here’s Amazon’s list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You’ll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny bookcases. Explore these helpful items here.

Quick Tip

Simple custom-sized trash cans

Finding suitably sized trash cans for RVing can be a hassle. Visit the plasticware section of your local discount store and pick up a plastic cereal storage container. The same bag the cashier packs it in (if they still use those at your store) fits great for a trash can liner. If it threatens to slide around, use double-stick Velcro tape on the bottom.

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV so check it out here.

Random RV Thought

RVers are always looking ahead to get to their new destination(s). But RVers live in the present moment too, maybe more than most people, absorbing their new surroundings.

Website of the day

How to stop condensation in an RV

A helpful article by the folks at Full-Time RVing about stopping mold in its tracks by not letting any condensation into your RV. They have some other helpful articles too.

Clubs and useful organizations

No more sticky windows!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Trivia

Avocados do not ripen on trees. They have to be picked first.

How do platypus feed their babies? It’s not at all how you think… Read yesterday’s newsletter to find out.

Leave here with a laugh

When someone tells me “You’re gonna regret that in the morning,” I sleep until noon because I’m a problem solver.

