Readers tell us: Did you buy your current RV from Camping World?

By Emily Woodbury

Listen, folks, I’m no Camping World expert (nor do I want to be) so please excuse the lack of industry knowledge here. I’m fitting the pieces together as best as I can.

Last Monday we asked you if you bought your current RV from Camping World. The results aren’t exactly what you’d call thrilling. Most of you, actually, almost all of you, 92 percent, did not buy your current RV from Camping World. A small 6 percent of you did though, and you bought it new, and another 3 percent of you bought your RV used from Camping World.

Now, back in August of 2018 we asked: Camping World RV buyers: How happy are you with your purchase? You can see in the results below, you probably aren’t very happy with your Camping World RV purchase. Perhaps we should ask that question again, but we’re guessing the results would be about the same.

Here’s what a few of you had to say in the comments:

A reader who called themselves “Not Politically Correct” (ha) commented: “Never Buy ANYTHING from Camping World! Especially a RV, unless you enjoy misery!”

“I wish I had known about Camping World what I know now. We would have never purchased from them!” — Kaeleen Buckingham

“Many years ago I found the 5th wheel trailer that I wanted at a Camping World dealership in Akron, Ohio 1,500 miles from home. I was assured it was in great condition. I arrived to find a handle on the fridge broken, a weld on the steps broken, light bulbs burnt out, and a few other issues that could have all been fixed for under $100.00. Overall I was happy with the camper and did the repairs myself but I was disappointed (I used that word because I shouldn’t use “really pissed” in this forum) that the dealer couldn’t have found the time to do one hour of work to make the experience quite perfect. I will never deal again with Camping World.” — Impavid

“Purchased my forest river 5th wheel new in 2016. Had a few minor problems, had to replace microwave and electric fireplace. And a couple other things. Made this purchase in Byram,MS. Camping World there was prompt, very cooperative and I was very pleased with them. I have read the horror stories that some have had dealing with CW but I did not have such.” — Thomas

Now we know that RV sales have been declining, and we know Camping World has been suffering. What do you think will happen to the RV-selling giant?

If you’re one of the 9 percent who did buy your RV from Camping World and didn’t comment on Monday’s poll, how was your experience, and are you satisfied with your purchase? Tell me in the comments below. Thanks!