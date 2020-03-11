Readers tell us: When RVing, how often do you stay in a Walmart parking lot?

By Emily Woodbury

Are you sick of us (and others) talking about parking overnight at Walmart yet? We mention it a lot, for many reasons, but the main one being (I think) that we assumed more of you might stay in Walmart lots more than you actually do.

It was interesting to learn the results of last Tuesday’s poll. We asked you: When RVing, how often do you stay in a Walmart parking lot?

Now, people may stay in a Walmart parking lot overnight for several different reasons. First, it’s free; second, it’s convenient. Now, even if you’re “rolling in the dough,” so to speak, and prefer to stay in high-end luxury RV resorts, you can’t deny that both of those things sound pretty nice every once in a while. Here’s an article from the NY Times where Chuck Woodbury (our editor) was quoted about this a few years ago.

Anyway, long story short, not as many of you park overnight at Walmarts than we initially thought (or that we would’ve guessed). Here are the numbers: 55 percent of you have never stayed overnight at Walmart. Wow! Just under a third of you answered that you stay at Walmart very rarely, and 4 percent of you stay at one about once a month. Another 4 percent of you stay a few times a month, and 3 percent of you probably stay once a week. Only 2 percent of you stay a few times a week. So, that means 55 percent of you never stay at a Walmart, but a combined 13 percent stay at least once a month.

Please leave a comment and say why you like, or don’t like, staying at Walmart. And, if you’re comfortable with it, will you share with us why you stay there?