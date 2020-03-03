RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1288

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be.”― Douglas Adams



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cold Cuts Day!

Tip of the Day

Tidbit Tuesday, with RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge

Do not buy any RV without a thorough inspection

‘”If you are considering the purchase of a prior year model RV that has a ‘too good to be true’ sales price, do a thorough inspection before you agree to purchase the RV. Ask to hook up the unit to water and electric on the dealer’s lot, open and close slideouts and retractable steps, flush toilets, run showers, open and close cabinet doors, etc., to fully test it out. And be sure to ask for dealer records that show it was properly winterized. Do NOT trust the picture you see online and do NOT trust the salesperson’s assurance that it has been well cared for. If the dealer refuses to allow a thorough inspection, DON’T BUY IT.” Term of the day: Lot Rot: A term used by dealers and manufacturers to describe a new or prior year model RV that has sat on a dealer’s lot for an extended period of time, and which the dealer often “cannibalizes” for parts to repair other RVs.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Since there was a technical issue with the link to Mike’s JAM Session article (and poll) yesterday, we’re running it again today. If you were unable to vote yesterday, would you please do so today so we can get a more accurate picture of what our (and Mike’s) readers want. This was Part 3 of his polls, so even if you voted in Parts 1 and/or 2, please vote in Part 3 if you haven’t already. Thank you very much!

Is there anybody out there? Part 3. Mike needs your help to receive sponsorship support and keep his invaluable articles coming. Please complete these two quick polls to help guide his future articles.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

A reason to boondock: The value of personal space

There are at least two primary motivations why RVers boondock: financial and the desire for personal space. While some RVers prefer the campground with lots of neighbors, there are others who prefer a more natural setting, away from the hubbub of campground activity. If you haven’t tried boondocking yet, this article from BoondockBob just might convince you to give it a shot. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Re-tire with a used tire?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy way to clean your showerhead

Can’t get your RV showerhead off to clean it? Fill up a plastic storage bag with white vinegar, “bag” the shower head, and hold it in place with a rubber band or other tie. Leave it hanging overnight to dissolve mineral deposits.

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

This roll of screen repair tape is just what you need to fix those torn or ripped screens in your home or RV. Don’t waste money on a new screen! Cut as much tape as you need, stick it over the torn patch and you’re good to go. Learn more or order here.

Random RV Thought

It’s annoying when the campground or RV park seems empty, or has lots of empty spaces, but the campground host/manager assigns you a spot right next to another camper.

Sewer rats in holding tanks? It happens

Editor Chuck Woodbury introduces Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, who tells a story about an RVer who found a rat in one of her holding tanks. How did it happen? Doug explains. Plus, sewer flies in RV holding tanks? Absolutely. How to avoid them (and the rats) getting into yours. Watch the video.

Website of the day

Histography

This website is so neat! It combines sounds, animations and visuals so you can “relive” history through an interactive timeline. There are 14 billion years of history here. The information comes from Wikipedia and new events are added every day.

2020 Casino Guide includes RVer info and coupons!

The 2020 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent have had to take refuge in a storm shelter during a storm

• 47 percent most often pay with a credit card for routine store purchases

• 11 percent have had something stolen from their campsite

Recent poll: If stocks continue to plummet, are you worried about paying your bills?

Trivia

Bats are the only mammals that can fly. Similar mammals, such as flying squirrels, don’t actually fly (it’s more of a glide).

Which Olympic medal isn’t made primarily of the material in its name?

A.) Gold

B.) Silver

C.) Bronze

We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

We don’t know if this is true, but here’s the claim: “My brother, tired of being a taxidermist after 15 years, went to veterinarian school. His new business never got off the ground so he decided to operate both his taxidermy and vet business together to save money. His new slogan was ‘No Matter What Happens – You Get Your Cat Back!’”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com