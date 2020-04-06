Readers tell us: Do you own a boat?

By Emily Woodbury

Funny we should talk about boats… I was just at the boat store and they were having a two for one sail! Ha!

A couple of weeks ago, in the Wednesday, March 27 (can you believe it’s ALREADY April 6th?!) edition of our Daily Tips newsletter, we asked you if you own a boat. Many of you do! Perhaps this is another thing we can all connect with each other about (Boattravel.com next?). Even though you can see the results above, I’ll quickly run through them. Out of you boat owners, the highest percentage of you answered that you have a kayak or a canoe. Only 5 percent of you have a speed boat, and a tied 1 percent of you have a sailboat or a raft. The remaining 11 percent of you who own a boat answered “other” so let’s jump into the comments and see what “other” really means!

Reader Wolfe (Hi, Wolfe!) commented: “I have an Argo, which is an amphibious bathtub with tank treads and an outboard. I also have a Sea Eagle inflatable kayak in a cupboard… much more practical in the RV than a hard hull.” OK…let’s talk about this comment for a minute. First of all, an amphibious bathtub…. what? Maybe all you expert boaters out there know what this means, but I have no idea. Here’s what Google told me:

So now with this information, I know that we have an amphibious bathtub retrieving a Golden Fleece. Well, clearly I’m not up-to-date on my boat terminology or my Greek mythology. Oy. Anyway, sounds…um…fun, Wolfe.

Let’s talk about inflatable kayaks for a minute because they are such a wonderful thing for RVs! Here are a ton, and they all have such high reviews – I want one! Anyone else have one (or two) of these?

OK…now before I keep you here all day, let’s get back to some other comments. Oh, look! Debbie PJ has an inflatable kayak too! She wrote, “We own a 79 runabout ~ hubby loves and has been working on. A 2016 18-foot pontoon, we love it! 3 plastic kayaks and one inflatable 2 seat Kayak for camping. Our home is across the street from a 26-mile long lake. Grand Kids LOVE to come here…. we are blessed!” You sure are, Debbie! Sounds lovely.

A few of you commented that you have a pontoon boat (or, as Scooter says, “A floating patio”), and a few of you have fishing boats. Joe has a few stand-up paddle boards, and Dan has jet skis.

Now, 68 percent of you said that you don’t own a boat. I’m assuming Bob Amoroso is one of those voters considering his comment said, “B = Break, O = Out, A = Another, T = Thousand” Ha! Mike in Texas agrees. He says, “The two happiest days in your life are the day you bought your boat, and the day you sold it.”

Well, there you have it. I wrote 500 words about boats – not something I thought I’d be doing with my day but, hey, whatever floats your boat! Wink. Have a good one, folks.