RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1306

Friday, March 27, 2020

Today’s thought

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”—Nelson Mandela

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

How to repair a tear in an RV awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs.

Pick a day for the job when the weather (both rain and winds) will allow you to keep the awning unfurled for several hours. Rolling up an awning with uncured vinyl cement in place is a surefire way to ruin your whole day next time you need to deploy it. Here’s how to fix an awning tear.

Out-of-kilter RV slideout

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received the following letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “I have a 2011 Keystone Cougar 5th wheel. My main slideout started coming together about four inches sooner at the top than at the bottom. It does close all the way but then tries to come off the floor on the bottom. Can it be adjusted? But the bigger question is: What caused this?” Read Chris’ response.

Yesterday’s featured article: Ernie Pyle was a pioneer road-tripper

This amazing tool does so much!

This multifunctional tool is seven in one! This heavy-duty pen tool features a handy tablet or smartphone stylus, a sturdy screwdriver, a bubble level, a universal inch/cm ruler and a handy Phillips screwdriver flathead bit, and it’s only the size of a pen! Perfect for any weekend project, and it even makes a great gift. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

If you own a firearm, you must have this book!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

How to make sure you get the right replacement faucet

Need to replace a faucet in your RV? Best to remove the old one, then take it with you when you shop for the new one. Some RV faucets have different spacing than “house” faucets and you need to ensure the less expensive (or greater featured-filled) ones from the “big box” store will fit.

Random RV Thought

Never put wet wipes or other wipes (of any sort) down your RV’s toilet even if they say they are “septic safe.” Yes, they may be septic safe for a home septic tank, but not for your RV, where they could cause you big problems. Read our recent story about this here.

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Website of the day

30 awesome DIY projects

If you’re stuck inside, here’s a great list of 30 DIY projects to keep you busy. We love the pebble hot pad. Be right back, off to the beach we go to collect stones!

Trivia

Each area code has 792 possible prefixes or “NXX” codes. And each “NXX” has 10,000 possible phone numbers attached to it. So, theoretically, there are 7,920,000 possible seven-digit phone numbers in each area code.

What happens when you put a grape in the microwave? Find out in yesterday’s trivia section, where we showed you an insane video of the results.

Does your RV have slide outs? Prevent early deterioration – and necessary replacement – of the seals by treating them with a seal conditioner. Read more here.

Leave here with a laugh

My friend phoned me and asked what I was doing. I said, “Probably failing my driving test.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



