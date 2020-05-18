Readers tell us: Are you taking more naps now than before?

By Emily Woodbury

I’ve never been a napper. I don’t know what it is, but unless something has kept me up all night, there’s no way I can just fall asleep in the middle of the day. This is one thing I did not inherit from my father, Chuck, who can fall asleep at any point of the day at the drop of a hat.

Now, this question that we asked you on Tuesday, May 5, doesn’t necessarily imply that you nap often anyway. We wanted to know if now, during self-isolation or quarantine, you’re napping more than you normally do. Perhaps the 74 percent of you who aren’t napping more than before don’t nap at all (do you?). A little more than a quarter of you, 26 percent, say you are napping more now than before.

According to researchers at UC Berkeley, the best time to take a nap is right in the middle of your wake-day. So it’s best if you nap eight hours after you wake up, which should also be about eight hours before you go to bed. Interesting, huh?

When we asked this poll question, we also asked you to leave a comment saying where the weirdest place you’ve ever fallen asleep was. Let’s see what you said…

Cindy wrote, “I once slept on a picnic table at a rest area. My dog was tied to the leg of the table as a security measure. Not a very restful night. Then there’s the time I TRIED to sleep in a motel bathtub to escape my husband’s snoring. Don’t try it.”

Bob Godfrey commented, “Weirdest? While in the infantry in Viet Nam we came out of the jungle after a couple of weeks for a brief ‘rest’ at a forward artillery fire support base and I crawled into a tent next to a battery of 8″ guns that promptly started a fire mission and I slept through the entire fire mission. If you’ve never heard an 8″ gun fire it is extremely loud. Didn’t bother me a bit. Slept like a baby that night and to this day I can’t believe I did it.” Wow! Speaking of impressive, that’s impressive!

Another Bob (this time a Bob Weinfurt) said, “I have a few times, dozed off in a dentist’s chair while waiting.” Same, Bob, same.

And Jana, you’re going to have to explain this… “Weirdest place I fell asleep was underwater.” ……….wut.

Jim Collins said that he was in a restaurant waiting for his food when he fell asleep. I suppose that place didn’t have the fastest service?

Thanks for contributing, folks. You never fail to entertain me. Enjoy your naps!